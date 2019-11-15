See additional events in Party Planner on page 14.
Dec. 14
• Star City Figure Skating Club’s fourth annual Holiday Ice Show, 6 p.m. at the Breslow Ice Hockey Center, 433 V St., just south of Haymarket Park. Skaters from the Breslow Learn-to-Skate program will show off their skills performing in groups. Club skaters will entertain in sparkling costumes with duets, solos and small groups set to holiday-themed music. A 16-member adult synchronized skating team will also perform. Santa will be there. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at starcityfsc.org/forms. Children age 4 and under are admitted free.
Dec. 17
You have free articles remaining.
• Prosper Lincoln is about to embark on its next phase with a breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Prosper Lincoln Summit and the release of the 2019 Lincoln Vital Signs. What started as 2,100 ideas to address the 2014 Lincoln Vital Signs findings turned into a focused community agenda to lift Lincoln higher. People from all sectors of our city have stepped up to make Lincoln even better. Much has been accomplished. The next phase continues and deepens our focus on prosperity for all Lincolnites. Prosper Lincoln Summit breakfast is $10 per person or, if you want to sit with your friends, family and co-workers, $100 for reserved tables of 10. Doors open at 7 a.m. Register at https://bit.ly/2KbqwV8 by Dec. 1.
Dec. 17
• Lincoln Public Schools’ Learning Lunch program, “SROs (School Resource Officers): Understanding This Important Job,” will be presented by Joe Wright, LPS director of security, noon, LPS District Office board room, 5905 O St. Bring your lunch; LPS provides dessert. More details: 402-436-1478.