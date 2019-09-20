See additional events in Party Planner on page 14.
Oct. 5
• 18th annual Pumpkin Run, a 1-mile youth cross-country fun run, on a new course this year starting and ending near the Chief Red Cloud statue at Pioneers Park. Heats start every 20 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. and are divided by grade and school size. More details/registration: NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.
Oct. 6
• Walk for Freedom to increase awareness and support those who suffer from sex trafficking. Walkers will gather at noon at the Broyhill Fountain on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, 1400 R St., to socialize, take pictures and eat Valentino’s pizza. The walk to the Capitol begins at 1 p.m. to hear a presentation by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks. Details/registration: ivegotaname.org or 402-601-2807.
You have free articles remaining.
Oct. 15
• Lincoln Public Schools Learning Lunch program, “ABCs of Teaching English to Immigrant/Refugee Students,” presented by Laura Salem, LPS English Language Learners program supervisor, and Kate Damgaard, LPS language curriculum specialist, noon, LPS District Office board room, 5905 O St. Bring your lunch; LPS provides dessert. More details: 402-436-1478.
Oct. 19
• Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adam St. Includes artistic creations by seasoned artists as well as those who have never displayed their work before. The public is welcome; no admission fee. More details, 402-466-0696.