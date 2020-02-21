Local Happenings

March 5

• League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn featuring “New YWCA programs for girls and young women,” presented by Karen Bell-Dancy, Lincoln YWCA director, at noon, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Public welcome. Register at lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.

March 17

• Lincoln Public Schools’ Learning Lunch program, “The Importance of Guest Teachers in LPS,” will be presented by Vann Price, LPS Human Resources supervisor for secondary personnel, and Kren Shellhase, administrative assistant, at noon in the LPS District Office board room, 5905 O St. Bring your lunch; LPS provides dessert. More details: 402-436-1478.

March 19-23

• Morrie Enders, Lincoln Community Playhouse executive director, will lead a “Spring in the Big Apple” tour of New York City. Travelers will see highlights like the statue of Liberty, Ground Zero, Radio City Music Hall, Grand Central Terminal, Museum of Modern Art and the New York Public Library, as well as two of Broadway’s biggest hits. There will also be plenty of free time to discover YOUR New York. For details, call 402-489-7529 or see lincolnplayhouse.com.