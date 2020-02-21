Local Happenings

See additional events in "Party Planner" and "Upcoming Performing Arts Events" posted on this website.
March 5
• League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn featuring “New YWCA programs for girls and young women,” presented by Karen Bell-Dancy, Lincoln YWCA director, at noon, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Public welcome. Register at lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.
March 17
• Lincoln Public Schools’ Learning Lunch program, “The Importance of Guest Teachers in LPS,” will be presented by Vann Price, LPS Human Resources supervisor for secondary personnel, and Kren Shellhase, administrative assistant, at noon in the LPS District Office board room, 5905 O St. Bring your lunch; LPS provides dessert. More details: 402-436-1478.
March 19-23
• Morrie Enders, Lincoln Community Playhouse executive director, will lead a “Spring in the Big Apple” tour of New York City. Travelers will see highlights like the statue of Liberty, Ground Zero, Radio City Music Hall, Grand Central Terminal, Museum of Modern Art and the New York Public Library, as well as two of Broadway’s biggest hits. There will also be plenty of free time to discover YOUR New York. For details, call 402-489-7529 or see lincolnplayhouse.com.
March 28
• Tabitha Miles for Meals Run at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 27th and A streets. Start times are 8:30 a.m. for the mile, 9 a.m. for the 10-mile and 9:05 a.m. for the 5K run. Venture out to enjoy something for everyone – walking, running, cheering on others or prepping for the Lincoln Marathon. Wear royal blue and support friends and neighbors who rely on Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Details/registration: Tabitha.org/RUN.