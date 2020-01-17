local happenings

See additional events in Party Planner and Upcoming Performing Arts Events on this website.

Feb. 6

• League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn event featuring “2020 Census in Nebraska,” presented by Josie Gatti Schafer, director, Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, at noon, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Public welcome. Register by Jan. 6 at lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.

Feb. 18

• Lincoln Public Schools’ Learning Lunch program, “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution,” will be presented by Jaci Kellison, LPS K-12 curriculum specialist for social studies, at noon in the LPS District Office board room, 5905 O St. This program will include an update on the 10-year LPS Facility and Infrastructure Plan. Bring your lunch; LPS provides dessert. More details: 402-436-1478.

