Lincoln's Morgan Gerteisen: 'I thought I really knew our city'

Leadership Lincoln engages people from across Lincoln and Lancaster County in a variety of programs designed to give them the knowledge, experiences, skills and leadership tools that prepare them to engage and become effective leaders within the community.

Since Gerteisen’s participation in the Fellows program – she was in the 35th class – she’s gotten involved with the organization’s Hot Topics committee, helping coordinate informative and thought-provoking programs on issues facing our community. Oh, and she’s on Lincoln City Libraries’ One Book-One Lincoln committee. (In case you haven’t heard, this year’s book is “Dear Edward.”)

“I’ve always loved to read. Reading was and still is an escape for me,” noted Gerteisen. “When they talked about cutting hours and budget for our libraries, I reached out to my City Council person and asked how I could help.” That’s another aspect of Leadership Lincoln that folks learn – how our government functions and how we, the governed, can get involved by letting our elected officials know what we feel is important.

When I asked Gerteisen to describe Lincoln, she focused on the growth that our city is experiencing.