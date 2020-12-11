 Skip to main content
Lincolnites co-write book about trolley car era
From 1883 to 1945, Lincoln was one of many cities across America served by a system of streetcar lines. When World War II ended, the remaining two streetcar lines in Lincoln were taken out of service, giving way to more flexible buses.

A recently published book, "The Trolley Car Era in Lincoln," authored by Richard L. Schmeling, Michael M. Bartels and noted Lincoln historian James L. McKee, tells the story of street railway operations in Lincoln during the era. Its 88 pages contain 118 historic black-and-white photos, route maps, schedules and advertising about the streetcars.

The book provides a look back to when rails in the street meant progress for Nebraska's capital city. 

The book's suggested retail price is $29.95. It is available in most Lincoln bookstores and at South Platte Press, Box 163, David City, NE 68632.

