Lincoln leader series: Rico Zavala

In addition to his work with Cedars, parenting three very active kids and serving on a number of boards and commissions, Zavala took part of the Leadership Lincoln Fellows program. Participants begin their year with a retreat.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said when asked about the experience. “What I found was a great way to meet people from across the community and to learn about what makes Lincoln such a great place,” he said. “My favorite part of the Fellows program was government day. It gave me a chance to really understand just how dedicated and hardworking our elected officials really are.”

Zavala grew up in Wood River, Nebraska and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology from UNL. He joined Cedars right after college and has helped the organization grow in its connection with Nebraska Juvenile Justice, work with Health and Human Services and even with some federally supported activities.

“I’ve been impressed with how people in Lincoln work together to make things better,” he said. “The pride people have in our community impresses me. And, I’ve learned that people aren’t afraid to get involved to help make Lincoln even better.”

As if his work at Cedars, raising an active family and serving on a variety of boards and commissions wouldn’t be enough, Zavala has also joined Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary Club. He’s certainly not sitting still. He’s a young leader who is seeking to help Lincoln care for less fortunate boys and girls.

