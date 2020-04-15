Lincoln Leader series: Eric Reiter

“One way I personally sought to be involved was by enrolling in the Leadership Lincoln Advocates program,” noted Reiter. “I’ve really enjoyed the program. I’ve met people I wouldn’t have met in my everyday life. There aren’t many people like me in leadership positions that I can connect with. The Leadership Lincoln program has put me in touch with people from different walks in life and different interests. We have more in common than I would have thought.”

Leadership Lincoln provides year-long leadership development and civic engagement programs for three adult cohorts. Several times during the year, the three groups are brought together as a way of encouraging interaction among various strata of our community.

The focus of Reiter’s work with Out Nebraska is to get to know the people who make up the LGBTQ community, to encourage them to volunteer in their communities and to help them engage with the Nebraska Unicameral and wherever policies are debated and made.

“In addition to Lincoln and Omaha, we’ve connected with quite a few people in the tri-cities of Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings. We’re helping them organize their efforts and events,” Reiter said. “There are more people across Nebraska who are sensitive to the issues than you might think.

“I think we all end up in our bubble of people who are like-minded and have similar interests,” Reiter added. “My involvement with Leadership Lincoln has shown me there are people from different walks of life and different interests that I have a lot in common with. If you want to provide leadership in any capacity, it’s important to get to know people with different backgrounds.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0