Lincoln leader Gatran Gatnoor: Plugged in, purposeful and proactive

And he didn’t stop there. He got involved in playing basketball, and at his mom’s encouragement, he worked hard on his academics as well.

“My parents want me to be involved,” he said. “Before I leave high school, I want to be known as someone who cared, someone who set an example for the next generation.”

During his time in Youth Leadership Lincoln, Gatran had the opportunity to meet Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

“I got to know the mayor, and she shared her plans with us,” Gatran said. “Then I went and had a conversation with her. I not only had my picture taken with her, but she invited me to participate in some Zoom calls with other high school students, to talk about what’s happening in the city and school this fall.”

As a relatively new Nebraska resident, we asked him to comment on the state.

“When you think of Nebraska, most folks think about corn or cattle,” said Gatran. “But I think of the people. Here in Lincoln, we care about each other, we have a tight community and we’re working together to make a change.”