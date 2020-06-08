Lincoln gallery encourages community to paint mural for hope message

Once people finish their painting, they can take photos and share their butterfly on social media.

“People of all ages, including children, can participate,” Noyes said. “They don’t have to be a perfect painter.”

Thirty people have already come to the gallery and painted their butterflies since the mural opened to the public in April, Noyes said.

Sarah Wanek, who painted a butterfly on the mural to express her passion for art, said she hopes the experience allows people to learn and do more art. Wanek is one of the artists at Noyes who can assist the public.

As a painter, Wanek is known for her bright, bold, “stand-out” colors. She experiments with many techniques and styles. She calls her style “hyper-color impressionism.”

“I like working on the mural, helping people to be creative, and encouraging people. I love color,” Wanek said. “I enjoy things that people do together.”

Art can also reflect every day’s situation and observation, Noyes added.