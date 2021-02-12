Lincoln Friendship Force members ‘travel’ the world by Zoom

During normal years, Lincoln members of Friendship Force have had the opportunity to visit overseas clubs at least once a year, and also to host an international club in Lincoln. The challenges of COVID-19 have provided a unique way of connecting with foreign club members through virtual, online meetings.
Lincoln was to host Russian women journalists in 2020 through Open World, based at the U.S. Library of Congress and the U.S. State Department. Instead, Lincolnites and Russians connected via Zoom to get acquainted and to plan for the trip to Lincoln when the pandemic is over.
Lincoln club members have also made presentations on the international journeys they have made in previous years.
De Tonak presented her experiences of Cuba during a 2015 visit. Its history, art, music and politics support a culturally rich description. Cuba is a continuing education. Just when you think you’ve figured it out, it confounds you with another riddle. De invited FF Lincoln members on the virtual presentation to abandon preconceptions. Cuba may be economically poor, but it is culturally rich.
As part of the Past Journeys segment of FF Lincoln’s pandemic activities, Lee and Kay Rockwell presented their journey to Uganda. With Kay’s help, a public school was built in stages in Uganda. Walls were erected, and classes were held on a dirt floor before cement was poured. Four-foot desks seating three students faced toward one chalkboard on the wall. Students wore uniforms with colors indicating the school they attended.
Kay, a UNL professor, was honored for her humanitarian work with the Ugandans on the Friendship Force International trip in October 2007. They placed a plaque in her name on the school wall as well as honoring her at a farewell party. Kay and Lee did a second presentation on their journeys to Kenya.
In February, virtual presentations are being made by Wendy Horacek on Russia and Maxine Moul on Morocco. Lincoln members are looking forward to traveling in person again through club journeys, but also to participate in journeys being arranged by the international organizations and other Friendship Force clubs.
Annual membership in FF Lincoln is $40 for an individual and $75 for a family. The FFL website with local club information is www.friendshipforcelincoln.org.
The Friendship Force of Lincoln is one of 364 chapters or clubs affiliated with Friendship Force International, a nonprofit organization in 61 countries dedicated to the principle that each person can contribute to global goodwill through personal friendships. The international website, www.thefriendshipforce.org, lists journeys in the U.S. and internationally.