Lincoln Friendship Force members ‘travel’ the world by Zoom

During normal years, Lincoln members of Friendship Force have had the opportunity to visit overseas clubs at least once a year, and also to host an international club in Lincoln. The challenges of COVID-19 have provided a unique way of connecting with foreign club members through virtual, online meetings.

Lincoln was to host Russian women journalists in 2020 through Open World, based at the U.S. Library of Congress and the U.S. State Department. Instead, Lincolnites and Russians connected via Zoom to get acquainted and to plan for the trip to Lincoln when the pandemic is over.

Lincoln club members have also made presentations on the international journeys they have made in previous years.

De Tonak presented her experiences of Cuba during a 2015 visit. Its history, art, music and politics support a culturally rich description. Cuba is a continuing education. Just when you think you’ve figured it out, it confounds you with another riddle. De invited FF Lincoln members on the virtual presentation to abandon preconceptions. Cuba may be economically poor, but it is culturally rich.