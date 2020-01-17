Lincoln-based companies offer escape to the Caribbean

It’s mid-January, and the only thing on my mind is escaping the cold, harsh Nebraska winter. I envision myself basking in the tropical weather, standing on the back deck of the “Sea Dog,” a luxurious 50-foot catamaran yacht in the British Virgin Islands. I place my hand over my eyes to shade them from the mid-morning sun as I sip my coffee and enjoy the translucent, almost glowing, turquoise water all around me.
This isn’t a dream, but a promise I make to myself. This winter, I will escape the piles of snow, frigid temperatures and potholes the size of small lakes. This winter, I will exchange the bone-chilling cold for white-sand beaches, 80-degree weather and swimming among the sea turtles. I will do all this and more while not having to break the bank.
How can this be possible? Two Lincoln-based companies, The Great Life Charters (thegreatlifecharters.com) and Executive Travel, have joined together to offer a once-in-a-lifetime vacation for families or small groups of friends. This trip is made for those who want the all-inclusive experience that can be found across the Caribbean without being tied down to just one location.
With The Great Life Charters, booked exclusively through Executive Travel, guests will participate in an itinerary starting in St. Thomas on a 50-foot catamaran equipped with air-conditioned cabins that include queen beds and full-sized private bathrooms.
A standard trip of seven days allows enough time to fully experience all the islands have to offer; however, you are not required to stick to a specific schedule. Whether you want it shorter or longer, you have the freedom to tailor your own trip to see the Virgin Islands. Most tours begin in St. Thomas, but you can request a different starting point.
Lincoln residents Kay and Jeff Zvolanek, owners of The Great Life Charters, have two boats in charter now: a 2017 Saba 50 Sea Dragon and a 2020 Leopard 50 Sea Dog. They are both 50-foot catamarans with four private cabins, each with their own bathrooms, a shared living space, kitchen and deck.
“There are all types of activities available and fully inclusive – swimming, snorkeling, paddle boarding, kayaking, tubing for the kids and fishing,” Jeff Zvolanek said. “Scuba excursions can also be added at an additional cost.”
There are three service level choices:
Captain Only: Guests must provision the boat and take care of themselves with cleaning and other services.
Half Board (captain and chef): Breakfasts, half lunches and half dinners with full services (drinks, cleaning and the meals cooked by a chef/second mate).
Full Board (captain and chef): All meals, drinks and service for the entire trip.
“The best value is the Half Board,” Zvolanek said. “Guests still get to try out the local restaurants and bars for lunch and dinner a few days.
“There are some terrific places to visit in the British Virgin Islands,” he added. “The Willy T sunken ship bar, the Baths in Virgin Gorda, Anegada (the flat island) with white sandy beaches and various hues of electric blue, Jost VanDyke with the world-famous Soggy Dollar Bar and Foxy’s, and the Indians for some fantastic snorkeling.
“St. John is a great stop with many choices for shopping and delicious food.”
For more information, contact GreatLifeCharters@executivetravel.com.