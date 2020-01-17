Lincoln-based companies offer escape to the Caribbean

It’s mid-January, and the only thing on my mind is escaping the cold, harsh Nebraska winter. I envision myself basking in the tropical weather, standing on the back deck of the “Sea Dog,” a luxurious 50-foot catamaran yacht in the British Virgin Islands. I place my hand over my eyes to shade them from the mid-morning sun as I sip my coffee and enjoy the translucent, almost glowing, turquoise water all around me.

This isn’t a dream, but a promise I make to myself. This winter, I will escape the piles of snow, frigid temperatures and potholes the size of small lakes. This winter, I will exchange the bone-chilling cold for white-sand beaches, 80-degree weather and swimming among the sea turtles. I will do all this and more while not having to break the bank.

How can this be possible? Two Lincoln-based companies, The Great Life Charters (thegreatlifecharters.com) and Executive Travel, have joined together to offer a once-in-a-lifetime vacation for families or small groups of friends. This trip is made for those who want the all-inclusive experience that can be found across the Caribbean without being tied down to just one location.