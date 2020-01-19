Lincoln at the Capitol: Many references to the former president are in the design

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Abraham Lincoln is also included inside the Capitol. In the Governor’s suite, America’s founding fathers are featured. Down the hall, Lincoln’s name is included in the murals along with other significant men like John Marshall, Benjamin Franklin and former Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Lincoln’s likeness is on all of the legislative lamps.

On the Capitol’s 14th floor, the Memorial Chamber honors public service. Circling the marble walls is part of Lincoln’s speech from his second inaugural address. A plaque features the Gettysburg Address.

Since Nebraska was already a territory, many significant events happening during Lincoln’s presidency are also reflected along the walls and halls of the Capitol. Lincoln signed the Homestead Act into law, which allowed many to settle in Nebraska. The Transcontinental Railroad also began. Both of these events are portrayed in Nebraska’s state seal and in artwork.

Feb. 12 was Lincoln’s birthday. Annually, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War post an honor guard at the Lincoln Monument on the West Plaza. Taking a tour of the Capitol is a great way to commemorate his birthday.