Lincoln at the Capitol: Many references to the former president are in the design

When the small village of Lancaster was selected as Nebraska’s new capital location, it was renamed after Abraham Lincoln. Nebraska has continued to honor its capital namesake. Many references to Lincoln and his presidency are included in the Capitol design.
On the west side of the Capitol, the famed Abraham Lincoln statue predates the current Capitol. Along with Henry Bacon, Daniel Chester French was commissioned in June 1909 to sculpt this monument in honor of Lincoln’s 100th birthday. This pair would later work together to create the Lincoln statue at his Washington D.C. Memorial.
The Capitol’s north side features a younger beardless Abraham Lincoln. Due to the angles of the building, seeing him from the sidewalk works best. Hartley Burr Alexander’s words, intended to be carved near his image, summarize Lincoln’s character. “Strong in the love of liberty, he demanded freedom for all men, that humanity might rein in their souls.”
As one of Nebraska’s counties, Lincoln’s name is inscribed nearby. Four other counties were named for other presidents. Additionally, nine Nebraska counties were named for several of Lincoln’s Civil War generals.
On the east entrance, the three lower tower sculpted panels represent equality for Native Americans, European Americans, African Americans and all U.S. citizens. Lincoln is prominently featured in the one on the right. As president, he helped the enslaved African-Americans start on the path to freedom.
You have free articles remaining.
Abraham Lincoln is also included inside the Capitol. In the Governor’s suite, America’s founding fathers are featured. Down the hall, Lincoln’s name is included in the murals along with other significant men like John Marshall, Benjamin Franklin and former Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Lincoln’s likeness is on all of the legislative lamps.
On the Capitol’s 14th floor, the Memorial Chamber honors public service. Circling the marble walls is part of Lincoln’s speech from his second inaugural address. A plaque features the Gettysburg Address.
Since Nebraska was already a territory, many significant events happening during Lincoln’s presidency are also reflected along the walls and halls of the Capitol. Lincoln signed the Homestead Act into law, which allowed many to settle in Nebraska. The Transcontinental Railroad also began. Both of these events are portrayed in Nebraska’s state seal and in artwork.
Feb. 12 was Lincoln’s birthday. Annually, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War post an honor guard at the Lincoln Monument on the West Plaza. Taking a tour of the Capitol is a great way to commemorate his birthday.
This article was inspired by Roxanne Smith’s “Abraham Lincoln at the Capitol” lecture for the Preservation Association of Lincoln. The video can be seen on YouTube. She also assisted with additional details for this article. Part of the information was found on the Nebraska Capitol website, including the printable “Abraham Lincoln and the Nebraska State Capitol Scavenger Hunt.”
Gretchen Garrison’s second History Press book, “A History Lover’s Guide to Lincoln,” which will be available in mid-2020, includes more about the Nebraska Capitol. In particular, she focuses on how those from Lincoln participated in the planning and construction.