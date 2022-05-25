Lincoln Arts Festival: Putting the ‘new’ in a 21-year tradition

“It’s a whole new festival!”

That is the central message behind the 21st annual Lincoln Arts Festival, put on by Lincoln Arts, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing inclusive art programming and experiences to the people of Lincoln.

One may ask, “How can such an event be ‘new’ if it has been taking place for 21 years?” Lincoln Arts Executive Director Troy Gagner attributes the novelty to the connections people develop when they participate in the festival.

“Art serves as a connector,” Gagner said. “One of the greatest means of bringing people together is through the arts. That’s why the Lincoln Arts Festival is such an important occasion for the arts community and the Lincoln community as a whole.”

Residents of Lincoln and surrounding communities can experience this enthusiasm at the free Lincoln Arts Festival, June 18-19, on Canopy Street and in the Railyard in downtown Lincoln.

Lincoln Arts operates under a mission of “championing the arts, connecting people, changing lives.” The Lincoln Arts Festival is an event created to execute these components of the mission, bringing together artists, creators and art enthusiasts in an inclusive, accessible venue.

“At the festival, artists, creators and performers use their collective voice, abilities of expression, to make a truly positive impact in our community,” Gagner said. “The ways they use their voice and abilities that make the Lincoln Arts Festival – a 21-year tradition – feel new.”

Ninety artists and creators will make up the event and venue, bringing with them art demonstrations, community-wide interactive activities, live performances and an artist market full of art vendors – all key parts of the festival. These nearly 100 creatives comprise seasoned artists and creators new to the festival atmosphere who bring with them diverse works of art, innovative ideas and, Gagner made sure to note, unabashed enthusiasm for the arts.

“Specifically, the festival gives the people of our beloved Lincoln community and beyond the opportunity to connect and express through the arts,” he clarified. “That’s not something that can be so easily replicated year to year.”

Those interested in attending can learn more at LNKartsfest.com.

