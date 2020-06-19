Lighthouse: 30 years later, the light still shines

We highlight other youth activities in this edition as well. In the past 50 years in Lincoln, children ages 7 to 16 have been presented with greater opportunities thanks to having a Big Brother or Big Sister. These mentoring relationships provide children with an additional stable adult in their life to lean on and learn from. Mentors and mentees experience art, music, sports and life skills outside of the school setting.

Read about Kyle Cartwright, who was matched with a mentor as a youth and has now mentored a youth named Zion for five years, on pages 6-7. A 50-hour celebration and fundraiser will take place online July 15-17, highlighting success stories made possible by Big Brothers Big Sisters. Individuals affected by BBBS are encouraged to share their story in advance by emailing Mario Racicot at mracicot@bbbslincoln.org.

We also highlight Lincoln G.O.L.D. (Girls Organization for Leadership and Development) participants, consisting of high school girls who volunteer in our community, and the program’s scholarship recipients, on pages 8-10.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

