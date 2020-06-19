Lighthouse: 30 years later, the light still shines

Our cover features Pete Allman (left), Lighthouse co-founder and president; and Bill Michener, executive director, at Lighthouse, an afterschool program in Lincoln that has served over 10,000 youths in three decades.
Lighthouse has been a beacon and a life-changing experience for teens at risk for unhealthy behaviors, finding themselves at a crossroads as they navigate the turbulent waters of adolescence.
It all began back in 1988, when Allman, a mental health counselor, used his paid vacation time to experience being a volunteer at a New York City shelter for homeless youth. He was naturally moved by what he saw, and told about his experience at speaking engagements at service club meetings. He kept hearing, “Lincoln needs a place like that.” Soon he and his wife, Maureen, and Lincoln High School teacher Jim Perry pitched the idea to prospects willing to donate time and money, and Lighthouse was born.
In the early 1990s, Lighthouse changed the life of a teenager named Bill Michener. He was hired to a part-time position at Lighthouse in 1996, and by 2006 he became executive director, a role he continues to hold today.
A 30th anniversary gala for Lighthouse is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Embassy Suites.
Learn more about Lighthouse’s origins and services in Dennis Buckley’s cover story on pages 12-13. We thank Lincoln Journal Star photographer Justin Wan for shooting this month's cover photo.
We highlight other youth activities in this edition as well. In the past 50 years in Lincoln, children ages 7 to 16 have been presented with greater opportunities thanks to having a Big Brother or Big Sister. These mentoring relationships provide children with an additional stable adult in their life to lean on and learn from. Mentors and mentees experience art, music, sports and life skills outside of the school setting.
Read about Kyle Cartwright, who was matched with a mentor as a youth and has now mentored a youth named Zion for five years, on pages 6-7. A 50-hour celebration and fundraiser will take place online July 15-17, highlighting success stories made possible by Big Brothers Big Sisters. Individuals affected by BBBS are encouraged to share their story in advance by emailing Mario Racicot at mracicot@bbbslincoln.org.
We also highlight Lincoln G.O.L.D. (Girls Organization for Leadership and Development) participants, consisting of high school girls who volunteer in our community, and the program’s scholarship recipients, on pages 8-10.
