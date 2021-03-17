Wilderness Ridge now private but still open to all for instruction

As many of you know, Wilderness Ridge recently went private when it comes to use of its golf courses. On Jan. 1, actually. A new year and a new time for one of Nebraska’s finest golf facilities.

But in case you were wondering, the restaurant is still open to the public, and all are welcome to get instruction from Wilderness Ridge professionals. You don’t have to be a member to get a lesson from Mike Schuchart or Sarah Pravecek or anyone else on their team.

“We still are available to give private lessons,” Schuchart said. “There are four instructors, so we will help find a teacher that best fits the student’s style. And if someone is in the market of buying new clubs, we highly suggest they come see us and get fit by one of our PGA professionals.”

Pravecek added, “We are always finding fun ways to teach golf because it truly is a lifetime sport.”

For members and guests, the championship course still provides some of the best holes in the state.

“My absolute favorite hole on the course is No. 13, a par 4,” Pravecek said. “You have two options off the tee. You either take a driver and try to hit over the water, or you play smart and lay up before going for the green.”

And 18 is always a beauty, too.