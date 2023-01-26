Tour de Nebraska route to highlight east-central region

Registration is now open for the 35th annual Tour de Nebraska, which will take cyclists on a 250-mile loop route through east-central Nebraska June 20-25.

“Tour de Nebraska is a perfect multi-day tour for first-time tourists to seasoned veterans,” said Charlie Schilling, Tour de Nebraska (TDN) director. “Our adventure is all about experiencing beautiful rural Nebraska from the seat of a bicycle. We are excited to highlight the friendly towns, people and places unique to this part of the state in 2023.”

The noncompetitive loop tour will start and end in Columbus, 76 miles north of Lincoln, and roll on to overnights at Albion (Wednesday and Thursday, June 21-22), Norfolk (Friday and Saturday, June 23-24) and back to Columbus on Sunday, June 25. This is the second consecutive year that TDN has a double-double format, with two overnights in two communities.

“Our unique format allows us to showcase our host communities and all they have to offer,” Schilling said. “The feedback was very positive last year, so we will offer it again in 2023. Our cyclists enjoy the flexibility to explore the town, ride a loop or just sleep in if they want to, without having to pack up and move every night.”

Participants from across the U.S.

Cyclists of all ages come from across the country to participate in Tour de Nebraska. Everyone rides at their own pace and enjoys sightseeing, culture, camaraderie and food along the route. Each rest stop and overnight town has its own unique flavor.

Highlights of the 2023 tour include the Highway 14 Brewing Company and a street festival in Albion, Divots Brewery and live music in Norfolk, a two-day gravel adventure that includes the Cowboy Trail, as well as tubing and kayaking options on the Elkhorn River.

Founded in 1988, Tour de Nebraska has grown from 11 riders to 500 cyclists. Organizers arrange meals, rest stops, daily maps, itineraries, luggage transfers, shuttles, emergency sag support, daily fruit and water. Accommodations include tent camping at city parks, indoor camping and motels.

Schilling and his staff help local communities along the route prepare for rest stops and overnight stays.

“We work closely with the local organizers so they can provide everything we need,” he said. “Hosting Tour de Nebraska is a fun way to share their heritage and bring new revenue to the area. There is a friendly competition for the Best Rest Stop and Best Overnight Host Community awards.”

Nebraska Trails Foundation’s signature fundraising event

Nebraska Trails Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner that assists Nebraska communities in building trail systems. Nebraska Trails Foundation envisions a network of trails across the state, resulting in healthier lives, natural green space corridors, economic benefits and improved quality of life for all.

The $375 registration fee for the five-day bicycle tour includes shower truck service, TDN t-shirt, daily digital maps and itineraries, TDN app, arrangements for meals, rest stops and camping, fruit, complimentary beverages at the campsites, kick-off breakfast, sag service, emergency mechanical and medical support, luggage transport, daily yoga sessions, and a Saturday night Tour de Nebraska Awards Festival with live music and food. Past riders receive a $20 off code. Four scholarships are available through a new TDN scholarship program.

To learn more or to register for the 2023 Tour de Nebraska, go to TourdeNebraska.com. For additional information, contact Schilling at schilling.charles@gmail.com or 402-320-3384.