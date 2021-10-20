Tastes in the Tallgrass raises over $35K for Spring Creek Prairie

After hosting a virtual “Tune into the Tallgrass” event in 2020, staff members at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center (SCPAC) south of Denton celebrated returning to an in-person 13th annual Tastes in the Tallgrass fundraising event Sept. 12 on the tallgrass prairie.

“We are so happy to be able to welcome our supporters and friends back to the prairie this year,” Megan Sittler, SCPAC’s fourth-year director, said at the event. “The whole evening has a celebratory feel as we are able to gather together again at this amazing place. Mother Nature has put on another amazing show for the evening.”

Sittler said that SCPAC restricted attendance to 170, including supporters, volunteers and staff members, which was just over 50% of normal attendance at the event.

“We technically were not under health directives regarding event capacity, however as a staff and planning committee, we wanted to ensure we could space people out appropriately and alter the event’s layout to accommodate more social distancing,” Sittler said. “Our priority was ensuring the safety of our guests, staff and volunteers while still enjoying a wonderful evening on the prairie.”