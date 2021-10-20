Pre-college Paradise

I heard it a million times: “Time goes by fast, cherish your kids now.” But caught up on the endless treadmill of carpools, weekend club sports and crappy 30-minute dinners, I didn’t listen. Before I knew it, my daughter Aubrey was my height and driving, headed out the door with keys in hand, saying “See you later,” making me feel as useful as a CD player to a 13-year-old.
As summer approached and the last crescendo notes of my parental sonata played, I suggested that we take a trip within the confines of a COVID-riddled world, only slightly worried she’d suggest a never-ending shopping trip to New York. To my relief, Instagram’s photographic magic persuaded her that paradise could be found in the Olympic National Park in Washington State.
We flew into Seattle on a Wednesday and stayed in the downtown area, which gave us an easy and manageable start to the vacation. With our location near the pier, most tourist spots were within easy walking distance or a short Uber ride away.
Arriving early afternoon, we immediately walked to Pier 57, did some shopping and rode the Big Wheel – a giant Ferris wheel on Elliot Bay that overlooks the water and downtown. We stumbled upon the famous Market Theatre Gum Wall – steeped in several inches of historical gummy hideousness – and cringed while taking photos and maintaining a six-foot distance.
We timed our arrival at the Space Needle at sunset for gorgeous panoramic views. It was crowded, but some modifications have made the outlook area mostly open-air and COVID-friendly, and you can sit and watch the sun set as you drink a beverage of your choice. If you want to see the Chihuly Garden and Glass, get there early, as it was already closed by the time we arrived.
The next morning was spent at the famous Pike’s Market. We ate freshly fried donuts with powdered sugar or maple frosted bacon, perused the endless colors of cut flower bouquets, tried some Italian desserts and, of course, watched the seafood vendors hurl large fish across the counter. Aubrey had a custom ring made, and I purchased locally grown saffron. Although tempted, we skipped the hour-long line to the original Starbucks and settled for cappuccino from a corner coffee shop.
By midday, we’d boarded a ferry headed for Bainbridge Island. A scenic 30-minute ride gave us gorgeous views of Seattle, Puget Sound and the Olympic Peninsula. Once departed, we rented a car and headed to Port Angeles, an ocean-side shipping town with an interesting, eclectic selection of boutiques and eateries (including fast food if you’ve got kids in tow), sitting at the entrance to the Olympic National Park. We stayed at the beautiful Olympic Lodge, which sits right on a golf course and has an upscale woodsy feel about the lodgings.
For any tourist hiking in a new region, I would highly suggest the All-Trails app, which not only has downloadable maps for when you have poor cell service, but also includes pictures, reviews and rate hikes. We used this extensively while on our trip, as well as Google Maps to find the best-rated donut shop. (Nothing but sugar addicts in this family.)
Our first hike was to Hurricane Ridge, but we made a quick stop at Sasquatch Donuts to start our day. (Aubrey rates their Bavarian crème as one of the best.) Hurricane Ridge is one of the park’s most popular attractions, with good reason. At 8,000 feet, you are privy to breathtaking views of the mountains, extending all the way to Canada. Panoramic vistas that extend to sea level illuminate the different weather stratospheres, leading to dramatic clouds just beneath your feet. We hiked the High Ridge Trail to Sunrise Point, and several miles farther on the way to Klahhane Ridge. My daughter reveled in our views that were Instagram gold.
The next day, we headed toward Lake Crescent and Marymere Falls, which is an easy scenic hike. We noticed several hikes heading off from the trailhead, including Storm King, of which I remember one reviewer saying, “Oh, Storm King, we bow at thine feet.” Well, we did, too. Making a very quick decision to attempt it, we hiked 2,500 feet of elevation in a five-mile round-trip hike with audacious drop-offs, and a rope course was required to get to the very top. We met our limits but can say that we conquered it. A little jaunt to Marymere Falls to finish the day gave us a full-range hiking experience.
On our last morning in the area, I let my daughter sleep, put on my trail running shoes and headed off to the Peabody Trail, which was located near the Olympic Park Visitors Center. I assumed it would be a city trail intended for families to get a hint of what the park had to offer. I was wrong. Immediately immersed in a canopy of hulking trees, human-sized ferns and thick moss, I ran on a meandering trail with occasional foot bridges that felt like walking through time into Camelot. Alone, with nothing but the call of birds and the rattle of leaves, I gaped at the sheer overabundance of brilliant green and wondered if the fables of nymphs and tree gnomes were possibly true.
The last part of vacation was spent shopping in the quaint seaside town of Port Townsend, eating locally sourced raspberry ice cream at Elevated Ice Cream and dining with friends in the nearby town of Port Ludlow, which includes a beautiful marina with upscale hotel. It was a perfect ending to our stay in the Pacific Northwest.