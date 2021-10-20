Pre-college Paradise

The next morning was spent at the famous Pike’s Market. We ate freshly fried donuts with powdered sugar or maple frosted bacon, perused the endless colors of cut flower bouquets, tried some Italian desserts and, of course, watched the seafood vendors hurl large fish across the counter. Aubrey had a custom ring made, and I purchased locally grown saffron. Although tempted, we skipped the hour-long line to the original Starbucks and settled for cappuccino from a corner coffee shop.

By midday, we’d boarded a ferry headed for Bainbridge Island. A scenic 30-minute ride gave us gorgeous views of Seattle, Puget Sound and the Olympic Peninsula. Once departed, we rented a car and headed to Port Angeles, an ocean-side shipping town with an interesting, eclectic selection of boutiques and eateries (including fast food if you’ve got kids in tow), sitting at the entrance to the Olympic National Park. We stayed at the beautiful Olympic Lodge, which sits right on a golf course and has an upscale woodsy feel about the lodgings.

For any tourist hiking in a new region, I would highly suggest the All-Trails app, which not only has downloadable maps for when you have poor cell service, but also includes pictures, reviews and rate hikes. We used this extensively while on our trip, as well as Google Maps to find the best-rated donut shop. (Nothing but sugar addicts in this family.)