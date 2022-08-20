OLLI at UNL fulfills lifelong learning needs for those 50 and over

After completing a career in education that spanned 43 years, Teri Hlava of Lincoln breathed a sigh of relief when she retired in 2018.

“After being so busy for so long, I felt a need to recuperate, and that was important for me,” she said. “But after about a year, I felt a vacuum. I have always loved to learn, and I needed to learn new things.”

So in 2019, she became a member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL). Designed for adults age 50 and over, the program offers lifelong learning in the form of classes, social and cultural events, interest groups and travel opportunities. Activities are offered in person, online via Zoom, as a hybrid of both, and as recorded programming available on demand to enable a greater number of members to participate.

“And, of course, there are plenty of late sleepers like myself who choose to Zoom in with video off, sipping my coffee, in pajamas, and hair not fixed,” Hlava said. “It’s now feasible to participate in many more activities than I would without Zoom.”

For Fall Term 1, which starts Monday, Aug. 29 and continues through Oct. 10, Hlava has already selected a six-session fitness class and other sessions on voting rights, Nebraska’s nuclear energy, end-of-life considerations, global food issues, grocery shopping for specific nutrition needs, and six sessions on women of the Bible.

Hlava plans to participate in three special interest groups – Coffee and Conversations, International Affairs, and Politics, which she refers to as “Poli-OLLI.”

And, she plans to join group day tours: one to north Omaha to learn about its history, contributions and economic development; and another to the Unicameral at the Capitol to see the workings of a legislative bill in action.

Hlava’s passion for learning is typical of members of OLLI at UNL, according to the program’s director, Bob Michl.

“They’re not content to just grow old and be considered retired,” he said. “They are always learning something, asking questions and finding ways to grow better instead of older. They are an active, on-the-go group.

“There’s no homework or exams,” Michl added. “This is simply learning for the sake of learning. Members who take our classes and participate in our interest groups and other activities are a curious bunch.”

The ability to connect via Zoom has expanded the geography of OLLI at UNL’s membership. While most of the 1,400 members reside in Lincoln, members also live in 62 other Nebraska communities as far away as Imperial, and in 15 states reaching as far as California, Florida, New York and Hawaii, Michl said.

“We were playing with Zoom before COVID-19 hit, and that speeded the process,” he said.

OLLI at UNL’s administrative office is located in the College of Education and Human Sciences building on UNL’s east campus, which Michl said is a natural fit for OLLI’s programs.

“Every OLLI in the United States is affiliated with some university,” he explained, adding that OLLI at UNL is one of 125 OLLI programs across the U.S. “We have strong support from Chancellor Ronnie Green, CEHS Dean Sherri Jones and the entire University of Nebraska. UNL’s mission states lifelong learning as a priority. It’s not just about educational degrees.”

OLLI offers over 250 noncredit courses and events each year over five terms from August through July. Hundreds of class topics are offered – from contemporary issues like climate challenges to other science topics, literature, history, home health care, photography and even learning how to play pickleball or a ukulele or paddle a kayak.

Classes range from one-time 90-minute sessions to six-week courses consisting of weekly 90-minute class sessions.

Over 300 volunteers donate an average of 12,000 hours every year serving on committees, helping with events and teaching courses, Michl said.

“We don’t pay our instructors,” he said. “They volunteer their time. All of our people are volunteers except our office staff, where we have 3.6 full-time equivalents.”

Helen Meeks, chair of OLLI at UNL’s Advisory Council, said she likes that OLLI is member-driven.

“All Council members are OLLI members who are elected by OLLI members,” she said. “The variety of class topics, courses and activities to be explored are determined by members, many of whom put in a lot of time researching a topic to provide information in classes.”

Meeks, who holds a master’s degree in speech and language pathology from UNL and is the former director of health licensure at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, recently attended an OLLI bus trip to Overland Park, Kansas, where 46 members saw a Shakespeare play and had dinner at the theater.

“OLLI offers trips near and far,” added De Tonack, vice chair of the OLLI Advisory Council. “We’ve had trips to places like Italy, Morocco and Alaska that were big hits.”

An upcoming travel opportunity is an Ozark Mountain Holiday trip Dec. 7-11 with four nights of accommodations.

Tonack, a retired Lincoln Public Schools teacher who holds a doctorate in administration and curriculum, serves on a committee that helps determine math and science-related curriculum and has taught several courses for OLLI members. She noted that OLLI’s Fall Symposium on Oct. 22 will address global food security, including political, economic and climate challenges, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the UNL East Campus Student Union’s Great Plains room.

Most classes are offered during daytime hours Monday through Friday, but the Advisory Council is exploring offering more evening and weekend classes.

“We’re always looking for more ways to reach out to meet members’ needs,” Tonack said. “Currently we’re reaching out to area retirement homes to see what we can offer there.”

Michl said that funding sources help OLLI at UNL keep membership and class fees among the lowest in the U.S. OLLI at UNL operates using interest from endowments, which include two $1 million endowments from the Bernard Osher Foundation (one endowment for each 500 members) and other endowments and donations from local contributors to help cover costs.

Membership fees are $75 per year or $50 per half year, and class fees are $10 for a one-time class plus $5 for each additional related course session. Fees for events and travel vary.

For more information or to join OLLI at UNL, contact the OLLI office at 402-472-6265 or olli@unl.edu, or visit https://olli.unl.edu.