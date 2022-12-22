No Lied without Las Vegas

If it weren’t for the growth of a desert town into a world-renowned hot spot, the Lied Center for Performing Arts might not exist.

The Lied name graces many buildings across Nebraska, but the Lied Center for Performing Arts was the first to benefit from the legacy of former Omaha auto salesman and eventual Las Vegas real estate investor Ernst Lied.

Since without these Las Vegas investments there might not be a Lied Center, the Friends of Lied decided to host its first ever Las Vegas-themed fundraiser, coming up Saturday, Feb. 4.

“Friends of Lied wants to celebrate the Lied Center’s Vegas connection with an event where we can enjoy the glitz and glamour of Vegas while supporting the performing arts,” said Jill Davis, co-chair of the Viva Lied Vegas event committee.

Lied lived in Omaha and had several businesses there, from a car dealership to finance to airplane parts to insurance. Even when he moved to Las Vegas, he considered Omaha home. Omaha is where he met Christina Hixson, who started as his secretary at age 17 and eventually became his trusted confidant and adviser in all things business.

Over 1,000 acres of prime Las Vegas real estate

Lied had a hunch that Las Vegas, a community of only 70,000 people at the time, would experience growth much like the retirement communities of Florida that he had seen, so he and Hixson moved there in 1960 and invested in land. He built 79 houses, a shopping center and a motel on “The Strip.” He would go on to own more than 1,000 acres of prime Las Vegas real estate, and in his lifetime, he only sold one piece of land.

When Lied passed away in 1980 at the age of 74, Hixson became the sole trustee of the Lied Foundation Trust. “When he passed away, we didn’t have any money,” Hixson said in a 2012 interview. “All this was in land. I sold that land and invested in people.”

According to a University of Nevada-Las Vegas article about the Lied Foundation Trust’s gift to build its library, “His estate was valued at $100 million. He left no specific instructions on how to spend the money, and so it was Hixson who decided to invest widely in charitable interests.

“The real estate developer reportedly was not an ostentatious man, and didn’t spend on fancy houses and cars for himself,” the article continued. “In fact, he lived in the Tropicana Hotel for more than 15 years. He did not marry nor have any children, so in 1972 he established the Lied Foundation Trust to honor his parents, Ernst M. and Ida K. Lied.”

The late University of Nebraska President Woody Varner wrote a letter to Hixson after he learned of Lied’s passing, encouraging her to consider “a permanent memorial in his honor.” Eventually, she responded that she was indeed interested, specifically in a building and asked the university to submit an outline of plans.

The dream of a performing arts center in Lincoln associated with UNL had been pondered for some time, but this opportunity brought the dream closer to reality.

Hixson did her research and eventually decided to donate $10 million to creating the Lied Center for Performing Arts. An extensive fundraising effort raised the remaining funds for the building as well as a maintenance endowment.

As the Lied Center was being built and key staff were being hired, a statewide advisory group was put together to provide leadership and involvement, representing the citizens of Nebraska. That group became the Friends of Lied, which is still an active fundraising and outreach organization today.

Viva Lied Vegas

Hosted by the Friends of Lied, the all-new 2023 fundraiser Viva Lied Vegas will bring the best of Las Vegas-style entertainment to Lincoln for a memorable night of music including four live bands on four different stages, cocktails, a gourmet dinner on the Lied Center stage, dancing and Vegas-style gaming.

“This fun and entertaining event will help raise funds to continue the important work of educating Nebraskans through the arts, just as Ms. Hixson intended through the Lied Foundation Trust’s first gift,” said Leslie Wright, co-chair of the Viva Lied Vegas event committee.

The Lied will be transformed into “Las Vegas” with four stages of live entertainment. The Main Stage will feature piano lounge artist Kathy Morrow and Friends, playing favorite hits and taking requests. Classic Vegas fun will be found with Joseph Hall, one of the world’s top tribute artists, as Elvis in the Commons. The high-octane dance band The 402 and the I-80 Horns will light up the Ameritas Club Carson in Carson Theatre, covering many genres and decades. Guests in the US Bank High Roller Lounge will enjoy Bobby Gadoury singing Frank Sinatra-style Vegas tunes while they play blackjack, craps, roulette and more.

The event’s proceeds will support the Friends of Lied’s mission to provide all Nebraskans access to world-class performing arts through exceptional arts events, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across the state.

“Viva Lied Vegas is the ultimate great night for a great cause!” says Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “The Lied Center is so grateful for the invaluable support of our friends, and we can’t wait for this exciting new event. Spend the evening in Vegas without ever leaving Lincoln, and know that every dollar you spend is bringing life-changing arts experiences to people all across the state!”