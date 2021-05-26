New to the game? Take a lesson

If you are just taking up the game of golf, here's a quick tip from someone who could use another lesson soon.
Sign up for a lesson soon.
Take a lesson with a group (masks please). Take a lesson with a friend. Just take a lesson.
It is so important to get the fundamentals down first, starting with the grip and the stance and other basics. Your family and friends who are not golf professionals mean well by telling you how to hold the club and swing, but it will make a world of difference if you go to a pro. The cost will vary from pro to pro, but you can get a good lesson for under $50.
You can call any course for a lesson – public or private. Most of the private courses allow their pros to give lessons to non-members. We have great professionals in our area, so make the call and get signed up for a lesson.
Golfing for Charm
Many of us lost a hero last year when we lost Charmain “Charm” Satree. Charm was one of those people who could change your day for the better simply by being in the same room. Such a powerful spirit. A great fighter, too.
The pride of West Point, Nebraska, she was a champ, for Lincoln Public Schools, for students, for friends. She was a great coach and teacher (softball and skills and technology), and just a great human all the way around.
From her obituary in November: “Charm survived both breast cancer and lymphoma … With support from her #CharmStrong team, she met the disease head on. Throughout her life and through her challenges, Charm set an example for all and always brought the high fun factor.”
Oh, how she loved an afternoon on the golf course. I am just sorry I never got to enjoy a round with her.
Instead, I plan to play some golf in her honor, on Sunday, Sept. 12. That is the date for the United Lutheran Golf Scramble. This year, it’s the “Charm Strong” Golf Scramble.
Woodland Hills is the place, with a 12:30 p.m. start, to benefit the Charm Strong Scholarship Fund. Send me a note (johnmabry47@gmail.com) and I will send you more information, or you can search for the Charm Strong United Lutheran Golf Scramble on Facebook or at www.golfstatus.com. Either way, let’s get some folks signed up for that deal.
For Charm.
Reach John Mabry in the nearest bunker or at johnmabry47@gmail.com.