New to the game? Take a lesson

If you are just taking up the game of golf, here's a quick tip from someone who could use another lesson soon.

Sign up for a lesson soon.

Take a lesson with a group (masks please). Take a lesson with a friend. Just take a lesson.

It is so important to get the fundamentals down first, starting with the grip and the stance and other basics. Your family and friends who are not golf professionals mean well by telling you how to hold the club and swing, but it will make a world of difference if you go to a pro. The cost will vary from pro to pro, but you can get a good lesson for under $50.

You can call any course for a lesson – public or private. Most of the private courses allow their pros to give lessons to non-members. We have great professionals in our area, so make the call and get signed up for a lesson.

Golfing for Charm

Many of us lost a hero last year when we lost Charmain “Charm” Satree. Charm was one of those people who could change your day for the better simply by being in the same room. Such a powerful spirit. A great fighter, too.