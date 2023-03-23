I have only watched a few episodes of “Full Swing” on Netflix, with a few takeaways that are hopefully better than my takeaway with the driver. And I get the fact that this is a little like reviewing a golf course after playing just the first five holes, but here goes:

I was hooked from the start, especially when I saw how much Justin Thomas was struggling the weekend he won the PGA at Southern Hills last May. It shows how quickly things can go from bad to good, and vice versa.

I like the way they share stories from different players dealing with those ups and downs simultaneously. At home and at the course, producer Chad Mumm and his team had great access in making the documentary.

Mumm told NPR: “We had cameras in places that no one's ever had cameras before. We had access to these players in a very deep way. It's going to give you a whole new look at your favorite players.”

And what a year to do it. The 2022 golf year was full of excitement and drama because of the emergence of the LIV Tour and how it splintered the playing field.

I actually became a fan of Ian Poulter, which was a stunner, and not sure if it’s a spoiler alert, but I can’t recommend more highly the fourth episode featuring Joel Dahmen and his caddie, Geno Bonnalie. I didn’t know much about Dahmen’s story before. He’s an underdog and a winner. So is Bonnalie. Will be rooting for them both.

U.S. Kids Tour sign-up time is here

Nebraska Golf Hall of Famer Steph Kolbas shares the news that the U.S. Kids Lincoln Local Tour registration is now open. The opening weekend includes two tour stops – April 1 at Fox Run Golf Course and April 2 at Woodland Hills. Deadlines are fast approaching.

The eight-event tour is a great opportunity for golfers ages 5 to 18. Caddies are welcome, so bring a parent, friend, coach or relative and play a few events or play them all. Kolbas said it's especially beneficial for high school girls (since their season is in the fall) with rare opportunities to compete, improve, learn and make new friends. Boys playing high school golf right now are ineligible to compete but can volunteer at U.S. Kids events for service hours.

“Spring 2023 will be a great experience for all ages," Kolbas said. "It's a great opportunity for young golfers to improve their games, compete and have an opportunity to qualify for World Championships at Pinehurst. There will also be raffle prizes drawn for those who play in at least four events.”

For more information, go to www.uskidsgolf.com or contact Kolbas at stephkolbas@outlook.com.

City offers adult lessons

The Lincoln City Golf Academy has adult programs and lessons available for all levels, according to Wade Foreman, the golf business coordinator for the city.

“Whether you are new to the game or have been playing for years,” Foreman said, “instructional programs here are going to give you the fundamentals and knowledge to enjoy a round of golf while also teaching you all those ‘other’ things that make you feel at home on the course.”

For more information, visit www.lincolncitygolf.org

Chip shots

• Please continue to share your picks, via email, for your favorite holes in the Lincoln area – at any course, public or private.

• A big shout-out to the Husker women for beating a tough field in winning the Westbrook Spring Invitational in Arizona in February. It’s a talented group with high hopes for the postseason this spring.

• A great line from Joel Dahmen in Full Swing: “Somebody’s gotta be the 70th best golfer in the world. It might as well be me.”

John Mabry might as well be the one who three-putts from 12 feet, right? He can be found in the nearest bunker or at johnmabry47@gmail.com.