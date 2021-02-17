Lied Center a leading spring venue for live performances

After becoming one of the first performing arts venues in the nation to reopen in July 2020, and the first venue to host a Broadway or Off-Broadway touring show since the beginning of the pandemic in September 2020, this spring the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln continues to lead the nation in returning to live performance.
With safety as a top priority, the Lied Center is currently presenting one of the most diverse programs of performing arts events in the nation. Nearly all events feature both in-person and virtual attendance options, giving audiences in Lincoln and far beyond access to performances from world-class artists. From Tony Award-winning Broadway stars to virtuosic musicians and headline entertainment, the Lied Center’s 2021 Spring Season offers an exciting lineup that represents a major step in the road back to “normal.”
“In a time when the vast majority of the nation’s performing arts centers remain closed, we’re so happy to be welcoming many of the world’s top artists to the Lied Center this spring,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “From one of the nation’s top orchestras to some of the world’s best pianists to exciting modern dance, brass, jazz, bluegrass and Broadway, this is going to be a truly inspiring spring season.
“We’re also proud that nearly all of this spring’s events include the opportunity to either attend in person or watch from home,” Stephan added. “Bringing the arts to the people of Nebraska is something we remain committed to, no matter the circumstances.”
Season highlights include:
• A free online concert from the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra on March 20;
• Family fun with the giant luminescent puppets of Dino-Light on March 21;
• The return of Grammy Award-winner Chris Thile on March 24;
• The Lied Center debut of the virtuosic Silkroad Ensemble (founded by Yo-Yo Ma) on April 15;
• Broadway star and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara on June 12; and
• Comedy superstar Paula Poundstone on July 24.
Including the Lied Live Online series of concerts, more than two dozen separate events are coming to the Lied this spring.
Through continued collaboration with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department and the University of Nebraska, all shows with in-person audiences continue to feature socially distanced seating, and masks are required inside the Lied Center. Since the Lied Center reopened to the public in July 2020, dozens of events welcoming thousands of patrons have been presented safely.
Tickets for spring shows are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747, or in person at the Lied Center box office. For the first time ever, the Lied is also offering a $99 virtual season pass, allowing online access to all paid ticketed events. Thanks to a new grant-funded broadcast system, audiences can experience full-length performances of Lied artists from around the world in high-definition video and audio.
“The Lied Center for Performing Arts hosts the world’s top artists,” said Stephan. “It’s what we’ve always done, and it’s what we’ll continue to do. This past year has required constant reimagining of how to fulfill our mission, but I believe we’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel.”
For more information on Lied Center programming and a complete listing of spring events, visit liedcenter.org.