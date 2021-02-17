Lied Center a leading spring venue for live performances

After becoming one of the first performing arts venues in the nation to reopen in July 2020, and the first venue to host a Broadway or Off-Broadway touring show since the beginning of the pandemic in September 2020, this spring the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln continues to lead the nation in returning to live performance.

With safety as a top priority, the Lied Center is currently presenting one of the most diverse programs of performing arts events in the nation. Nearly all events feature both in-person and virtual attendance options, giving audiences in Lincoln and far beyond access to performances from world-class artists. From Tony Award-winning Broadway stars to virtuosic musicians and headline entertainment, the Lied Center’s 2021 Spring Season offers an exciting lineup that represents a major step in the road back to “normal.”

“In a time when the vast majority of the nation’s performing arts centers remain closed, we’re so happy to be welcoming many of the world’s top artists to the Lied Center this spring,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “From one of the nation’s top orchestras to some of the world’s best pianists to exciting modern dance, brass, jazz, bluegrass and Broadway, this is going to be a truly inspiring spring season.