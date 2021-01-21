Husker volleyball program finds a way with Wisch

To many of us, Lindsay Peterson will always be “Wisch.” That is how most Husker volleyball fans know her, especially those who followed the team in 2000 when Lindsay Wischmeier helped Nebraska win a national title with a perfect 34-0 record in John Cook’s first season as coach.
But Peterson jokes about how the NU freshmen don’t quite get the Wisch thing right away. One of the newest Huskers recently had questions for senior Lexi Sun about settling in, and Sun said, “Well, what did Wisch tell you?”
“She had no idea who she was talking about,” Peterson said.
As Lindsay Wischmeier, the pride of Lewiston High, she was a Husker setter at first before becoming the team’s first libero. Nebraska had 133 matches during her four years on the roster, and she played in every one of them. She was a leader then, and she is a leader now.
Lindsay and her husband, Ty Peterson, have four boys, so she knows how to run a team. That’s what she has done for Cook since she became the volleyball program’s director of operations in 2006.
“She’s really the captain of the ship if you want to look at it that way,” Cook said. “She’s pretty amazing. She’s been a rock for me.”
The team has needed its rock in a big way over the last several months. Peterson is responsible for 100 tasks when it comes to team schedules and travel, and now it’s more like 1,000 due to COVID-19.
“It’s all still a moving mess, to say the least,” she said.
Here’s hoping the Huskers get to play most or all of their 22 scheduled regular-season matches between now and April.
“Fingers crossed that we don’t have any games canceled,” Peterson said. “But the reality is we’re probably going to face that at some point this year.”
We all hope they get to play. It means a lot to folks in Nebraska, this volleyball thing, as you know.
Dr. Janet Sellon, of Lincoln Family Wellness, is one of the fans who has a special interest, as a doctor, and, oh yes, as a former Husker All-American. Janet Kruuuuuuuse. I can hear former PA voice Steve Johnsen calling her name now.
Sellon is one of the thousands of supporters who are just glad to see a season happening. She has season tickets but will be happy to watch on TV if that’s the way it has to be.
“Just them having a season is a win-win,” Sellon said. “These girls have been training for about a year now off-season. I think it’s exciting, even if it’s just a Big Ten season.
“I think it puts in perspective how valuable and what a privilege it is to get to play the game, and how easily things could change.”
Sellon has received the COVID vaccine, and she is grateful. And hopeful. She has seen how hard it is on patients dealing with the fear and uncertainty of it all.
“It just breaks your heart,” she said. “It’s just nice having the light at the end of the tunnel, with the vaccine rolling out.”
And a volleyball season, too.
In a normal year, the Nebraska Volleyball team would schedule a spring match in Grand Island or North Platte or another town away from Lincoln to give fans a treat to tide them over until fall.
This year, the Huskers are hoping for April matches in Omaha. The NCAA final four is April 22 and 24 at the CHI Health Center. And for everyone’s health, there might not be any fans there that weekend. We shall see.
For now, it’s just great to have Wisch and the crew back on the court. Lindsay said it was a big boost to the whole team when the schedule was announced in December.
“You could almost feel it,” she said. “The energy in the gym has been great. They see the light at the end of the tunnel, that we’re gonna get to play somebody.
“The girls are excited. Everyone’s ready to play.”
And an entire state is ready to watch.
Thanks, Wisch.
John Mabry, development director at the Food Bank of Lincoln, will write about life from time to time in L. He is fired up about the new food bank project featured in this issue, and he wears a mask for Dr. Sellon and everyone still in the fight. He can be reached at johnmabry47@gmail.com.