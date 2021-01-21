Husker volleyball program finds a way with Wisch

To many of us, Lindsay Peterson will always be “Wisch.” That is how most Husker volleyball fans know her, especially those who followed the team in 2000 when Lindsay Wischmeier helped Nebraska win a national title with a perfect 34-0 record in John Cook’s first season as coach.

But Peterson jokes about how the NU freshmen don’t quite get the Wisch thing right away. One of the newest Huskers recently had questions for senior Lexi Sun about settling in, and Sun said, “Well, what did Wisch tell you?”

“She had no idea who she was talking about,” Peterson said.

As Lindsay Wischmeier, the pride of Lewiston High, she was a Husker setter at first before becoming the team’s first libero. Nebraska had 133 matches during her four years on the roster, and she played in every one of them. She was a leader then, and she is a leader now.

Lindsay and her husband, Ty Peterson, have four boys, so she knows how to run a team. That’s what she has done for Cook since she became the volleyball program’s director of operations in 2006.

“She’s really the captain of the ship if you want to look at it that way,” Cook said. “She’s pretty amazing. She’s been a rock for me.”