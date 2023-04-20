When I saw the news about big changes at Quarry Oaks, I was a little apprehensive at first. But they had me at wider fairways.

One of the top courses in the state is going to be even better, but it will be closed for all of 2023. Course and clubhouse renovations are underway, with a grand reopening scheduled for early summer 2024.

Joe Sutter, the club’s general manager and top pro, said: “Quarry Oaks is already considered one of the top-ranked golf courses in Nebraska, and our intent with these renovations is for it to become one of the finest public golfing facilities in the United States.”

Here are the highlights:

- All-new bent grass on the tees, greens and fairways.

- All tee boxes will be rebuilt. Many holes will have new tee box locations added to create both shorter and longer holes.

- Fairways and landing areas will be widened.

The project is being led by architect John LaFoy and Landscapes Unlimited – the same team that created Quarry Oaks in 1994-95.

Sutter also wanted to put out a rumor fire. The course will remain public. There are no plans to make it private.

Looking forward to seeing this project unfold this year. Such a special course, even if it has been like the North Pole to me. Lots of snowmen on the scorecard. Here’s to wider fairways.

For more information, visit www.quarryoaks.com.

Not always Sweet 16 at Pioneers

I appreciate folks such as Dan Nortman of Lincoln getting back to me on their favorite holes.

Dan writes about No. 16 at Pioneers with a love-hate review:

As an old car commercial proclaims, the much-unheralded 16th hole at Pioneers is “fiendishly seductive.” After being roughed up by the long par-4 15th, the thought of a “not so good” drive on 16 makes one wish they were playing the 19th hole instead. The 16th, with a narrow uphill landing area for any drive not in the left-hand side of the fairway, will lead to hitting over, under or around reasonably mature trees to a green that’s “built up” on the front and right sides with a long iron.

Even if your dream drive lands on the left side of the fairway, it’s a 150-190 yard iron that 80 percent of the time lands short/right of the green. This forces a chip/pitch to a pin where you can’t see the bottom of the flag. Once you’ve mishit the chip, the green is not the easiest putt on the course, sloping more than usual in the front and back portions. It’s “bogeyville” or worse two holes in a row.

Chip shots

- The women’s city golf tournament will celebrate 90 years June 24-26 at Highlands, Holmes and Woodland Hills. The tournament is open to all women 18 and older and living within 30 miles of Lincoln. For more information, contact Shelly Herrod at shelly.herrod62@gmail.com.

- Finished “Full Swing” on Netflix, and loved every minute of it. The Tony Finau episode is a tear jerker. Same for the Mito Pereira episode, for different reasons. Took his collapse at the PGA like a champ. Good stuff. Can’t wait for Season 2.

- Quote for the month from Twitter favorite Club Pro Guy: “Self belief can only get you so far. At some point you have to come to terms with your lack of talent.”

John Mabry has come to terms. He can be reached in the nearest bunker or at johnmabry47@gmail.com.