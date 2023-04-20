Over 200 guests joined Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra March 10 at the Lincoln Country Club for the annual gala event “Music from the Heart” – a cocktail hour and dinner, followed by a performance from the orchestra featuring Music Director Edward Polochick on piano and Concertmaster Anton Miller performing violin solos with the orchestra.

The event, which included 30 auction items donated by local businesses and individuals, raised more than $40,000 to support Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.

“Every dollar raised this evening goes directly back into serving our community,” said LSO Executive Director Barbara Zach Lee. “This money helps pay orchestra salaries, provides intimate performances to patients in hospitals and rehabilitation centers through our Harmony in Healing program, subsidizes education programs and tickets for students, and makes LSO’s affordable ticket prices possible so that everyone in Lincoln can experience live symphonic music.”

The orchestra also made two announcements: In a few weeks, LSO will make the final payment on its long-term debt, which it has been carrying and paying on since the early 1990s. As part of the celebration, and in honor of the fact that 30 years ago, LSO merged two orchestras (one symphony and one chamber), LSO announced that it will be adding a chamber orchestra concert to the 2023-24 season. It will be in the intimate space of the Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, and will feature a 30-piece ensemble of LSO musicians conducted by Maestro Polochick.

For more information about LSO and upcoming performances, visit lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.