Broadway is Back, from New York to Nebraska

It might have taken longer than expected, but the show must go on!
In March of 2020, the iconic lights of Broadway in New York City went dark. Shortly thereafter, national tours of Broadway shows all over the country began following suit and shuttering their productions, including those that had been scheduled to perform at Lincoln’s Lied Center for Performing Arts. Initially, the shutdown was scheduled to last about a month … obviously, that wasn’t what happened.
Now, a full year and a half later, Broadway is back, both in New York and here in Nebraska. Shows including “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “The Lion King” opened in New York in early September as marquees in Times Square proclaimed “The Wait is Over!”
Just a week later, Broadway also returned to Nebraska via the national tour of “Escape to Margaritaville” at the Lied Center. The four-performance run marked the first Broadway stop in 18 months and was greeted by crowds cheering the return of the large casts, dance numbers, big sets and gorgeous costumes that are the hallmarks of Broadway. Masked audiences rewarded every performance with a standing ovation.
The Lied Center will continue to celebrate the return of Broadway all season, presenting more nationally touring shows than ever before. 2022 will bring to Lincoln “Jersey Boys,” “Come From Away,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Beautiful-The Carole King Musical,” “Riverdance,” “Madagascar the Musical,” “Oklahoma” and Broadway legend Bernadette Peters.
Even as audiences return to the auditorium to experience top artists from Broadway and beyond, the Lied Center remains committed to bringing the arts to the people of Nebraska, wherever they may be, by once again offering live webcast access to many of the performances that will take place on the Lied stage during the 2021-2022 season.
“Many patrons have expressed how much they’ve enjoyed the ability to be part of Lied Center events from home, and we’re so excited to offer that option once again this season!” said Bill Stephan, Lied Center executive director. “We are Nebraska’s performing arts center, and our professional high-definition broadcast system allows us to share these world-class arts experiences with people all over the state in a way that’s more accessible than ever.”
Virtual season subscriptions include live webcast access to events including classical music superstars Yuja Wang on piano and Leonidas Kavakos on violin in concert on Nov. 8, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 13, Bernadette Peters on Feb. 26, the virtuosic and hilarious Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on March 18, jazz legend Diane Schuur on April 5, Michael Feinstein on June 17 and more. Virtual season subscriptions and individual event access are available at liedcenter.org/webcast.
More information on both in-person and virtual events, ticketing options, and current health and safety regulations can be found at liedcenter.org.