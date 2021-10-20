Broadway is Back, from New York to Nebraska

It might have taken longer than expected, but the show must go on!

In March of 2020, the iconic lights of Broadway in New York City went dark. Shortly thereafter, national tours of Broadway shows all over the country began following suit and shuttering their productions, including those that had been scheduled to perform at Lincoln’s Lied Center for Performing Arts. Initially, the shutdown was scheduled to last about a month … obviously, that wasn’t what happened.

Now, a full year and a half later, Broadway is back, both in New York and here in Nebraska. Shows including “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “The Lion King” opened in New York in early September as marquees in Times Square proclaimed “The Wait is Over!”

Just a week later, Broadway also returned to Nebraska via the national tour of “Escape to Margaritaville” at the Lied Center. The four-performance run marked the first Broadway stop in 18 months and was greeted by crowds cheering the return of the large casts, dance numbers, big sets and gorgeous costumes that are the hallmarks of Broadway. Masked audiences rewarded every performance with a standing ovation.