In his memoir about the founding of the Lied Center for Performing Arts, Woody Varner, former University of Nebraska system president, noted, “Ernst Lied and Christina Hixson made it possible for all citizens of our state to enjoy a new level of the performing arts. We never have to apologize for Nebraska children not having this performing arts experience – they have the opportunity right here in their own state to enjoy the very best.”

Since the first Lied Center season in 1990 that included such masters as violinist Isaac Stern, the Joffrey Ballet, composer/pianist Marvin Hamlisch, the Philadelphia Orchestra and choral conductor Robert Shaw, the Lied has continued the mission and vision of bringing the world’s top artists to Nebraska.

That inaugural season also kicked off the Lied’s legacy of connecting those masters with students from across the state, bringing dance students from small towns to the Lied to experience the Joffrey Ballet and learn from the dancers. Since that time, thousands upon thousands of Nebraska students have had similar opportunities with master artists including Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Pearlman, Misty Copeland and hundreds more.

2023-24 season carries on tradition

The 2023-24 Lied Center season carries on that tradition with world-renowned masters of their respective instruments including Wynton Marsalis, Joshua Bell, Emanuel Ax and Jake Shimabukuro.

Iconic trumpeter Marsalis has won nine Grammy Awards and the National Medal of Arts, has been named an NEA Jazz Master and a UN Messenger of Peace, and composed the first jazz composition in history to win the Pulitzer Prize in Music. This musical legend returns to the Lied Center Oct. 18 for an evening of entertainment with his 15-member Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

One of the most successful and critically lauded violinists of our time, Bell made his Carnegie Hall debut at age 17 as a soloist with the St. Louis Symphony and has gone on to perform with virtually every major orchestra in the world and for three U.S. presidents. He returns to the Lied Center May 9, 2024, for an evening of romantic arias and modern classics accompanied by accomplished opera soprano Larisa Martinez.

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning pianist Ax returns to Nebraska Sept. 24 to christen the Lied Center’s brand new Steinway Piano, which Ax was also part of selecting specifically for the Lied. A teacher at the Julliard School, Ax has received international music awards ranging from the first Arthur Rubenstein International Piano Competition in Tel Aviv to the Avery Fisher Prize.

Often referred to as the "Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele,” virtuoso Shimabukuro has elevated the ukulele from a beloved Hawaiian folk instrument to a world-class vehicle. He was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a member for the National Council on the Arts, and his most recent album includes collaborations with legends including Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Jimmy Buffett, Ziggy Marley and many others.

A lineup of 30-plus events

These musical masters carry on the Lied’s legacy as part of a lineup of 30-plus events in the 2023-24 season of music, theater, dance and more that also includes The Blues Brothers, Disney’s “Aladdin” and Mannheim Steamroller. Broadway’s “Les Miserables,” which also capped off that historic inaugural season at the Lied, returns to Lincoln for eight performances in January 2024.

More information on the Lied Center’s 2023-24 season can be found at liedcenter.org.