Lienemanns’ legacy lives on through family, foundation

Our cover features Charlotte and Delmar (“Del”) Lienemann Sr. at Del’s graduation in 1941 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. The photo clearly shows two young people at the beginning of their lives together, full of optimism for the future. Del went on to become an accountant, real estate developer, retailer, investor, civic leader, and managed a farm near Gretna. Charlotte completed nursing school at UNMC and worked at all three Lincoln hospitals before quitting to raise her family and run a gift shop.

In 1967, the Lienemanns founded the Lienemann Charitable Foundation to benefit local nonprofits in their community. After Del’s passing in 2018, the bulk of his estate went to the Foundation in 2019, placing it in position to make even larger grants to nonprofits. Learn about the Lienemanns, how their seven children grew up learning the value of money and charity from their parents, and how to apply for a grant from the family’s Foundation in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 14-15.

We thank the Lienemann family for contributing this month’s cover photo.

Return of events