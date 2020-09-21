Lienemanns’ legacy lives on through family, foundation

Our cover features Charlotte and Delmar (“Del”) Lienemann Sr. at Del’s graduation in 1941 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. The photo clearly shows two young people at the beginning of their lives together, full of optimism for the future. Del went on to become an accountant, real estate developer, retailer, investor, civic leader, and managed a farm near Gretna. Charlotte completed nursing school at UNMC and worked at all three Lincoln hospitals before quitting to raise her family and run a gift shop.
In 1967, the Lienemanns founded the Lienemann Charitable Foundation to benefit local nonprofits in their community. After Del’s passing in 2018, the bulk of his estate went to the Foundation in 2019, placing it in position to make even larger grants to nonprofits. Learn about the Lienemanns, how their seven children grew up learning the value of money and charity from their parents, and how to apply for a grant from the family’s Foundation in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 14-15.
We thank the Lienemann family for contributing this month’s cover photo.
Return of events
Fundraisers and community events continue to return as organizations find creative ways to push forward amid COVID-19 restrictions. On Aug. 14, the United Way Emerging Leaders United Steering Committee created a safe night out for a good cause with a drive-through WingFest event at Haymarket Park. Guided by volunteers in facemasks, attendees drove in to pick up boxes of wings from eight local restaurants. Many chose to stay and “tailgate,” which included live music, ice cream and fireworks. Celebrity judges chose the winning wings. See details on pages 8-9.
Eastmont Foundation hosted a golf fundraiser at Wilderness Ridge Sept. 11 (see page 10), and on Sept. 12 Art in the Garden returned to the Sunken Gardens (see pages 6-7). Gallery owner Julia Noyes worked with Lincoln Parks and Recreation, the Lancaster County Health Department and the City of Lincoln to make the eighth annual event a reality with restrictions to prevent the coronavirus.
New book by L Magazine writer
Gretchen Garrison, who has written several articles for L Magazine as a freelance writer, had her third book published and released Sept. 1. In “100 Things to Do in Lincoln Before You Die” (see page 21), Garrison offers inside tips and adventurous itineraries for connecting with Lincoln and nearby surroundings.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!