Lied Center brings Broadway back to Lincoln

Intermission is over at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. After an 18-month hiatus caused by the pandemic, 2021-2022 will bring the biggest Broadway season in Lied Center history.
The 2021-22 Glenn Korff Broadway series will feature nine Broadway productions, plus the return of Broadway legend Bernadette Peters for a one-night-only engagement. In all, the 2021-2022 season will feature more Broadway productions than any other Lied Center season.
“Broadway is the most popular art form at the Lied, and we’re so excited to have the big tours back with giant sets, dancers filling the stage, and the big production numbers that make you jump to your feet with joy,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan.
The curtain will rise for Broadway’s return to Lincoln in September, with the national tour of “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.” In January, Roald Dahl’s classic tale becomes Lincoln’s golden ticket in the musical adaptation of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” March brings the return of “Jersey Boys,” one of the most popular and most requested Broadway shows ever to perform at the Lied Center.
April brings the Nebraska premiere of “The Band’s Visit,” which is among the most acclaimed shows in Broadway history. In 2018, this beautiful story won 10 Tony Awards and became just the fourth musical in history to take home all of the “Big 6” Tonys: Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Direction, Best Performance by a Leading Actor, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress.
Rounding out the season is “Come from Away,” the uplifting true story of what happened when 7,000 stranded airline passengers were taken in by a small Canadian town in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001.
In addition to the five shows in the season package, the Lied Center welcomes the national tours of “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical," "Riverdance," "Madagascar” and the Tony Award-winning revival of “Oklahoma,” along with the return of Broadway superstar Bernadette Peters.
“The return of Broadway is truly a celebration,” said Stephan. “The Broadway party kicks off with ‘Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,’ which is fun and escapism at its best. Then, spring 2022 is wall-to-wall Broadway at the Lied. From the Nebraska debut of ‘The Band’s Visit’ to the deeply moving and uplifting ‘Come from Away,’ to the family fun of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and so much more, this season offers something for everyone … We’re so excited to welcome audiences back in a big way!”
Patrons who purchased tickets to the postponed 2020-21 season have had their tickets automatically transferred to the 2021-2022 Broadway season. For more information on any of the shows in the 2021-22 Glenn Korff Broadway series at the Lied or to become a season subscriber, visit liedcenter.org.