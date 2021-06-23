Lied Center brings Broadway back to Lincoln

Intermission is over at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. After an 18-month hiatus caused by the pandemic, 2021-2022 will bring the biggest Broadway season in Lied Center history.

The 2021-22 Glenn Korff Broadway series will feature nine Broadway productions, plus the return of Broadway legend Bernadette Peters for a one-night-only engagement. In all, the 2021-2022 season will feature more Broadway productions than any other Lied Center season.

“Broadway is the most popular art form at the Lied, and we’re so excited to have the big tours back with giant sets, dancers filling the stage, and the big production numbers that make you jump to your feet with joy,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan.

The curtain will rise for Broadway’s return to Lincoln in September, with the national tour of “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.” In January, Roald Dahl’s classic tale becomes Lincoln’s golden ticket in the musical adaptation of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” March brings the return of “Jersey Boys,” one of the most popular and most requested Broadway shows ever to perform at the Lied Center.