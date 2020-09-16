Lied Center brings back live shows while continuing online offerings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As theaters and performing arts venues remain dark in the wake of COVID-19, Lincoln’s Lied Center for Performing Arts is mapping a path forward, establishing policies and procedures that are serving as a model of what’s possible.

On July 16, the Lied Center’s Carson Theater hosted Angels Theater Company’s First Flight Festival, marking one of the nation’s first indoor theater productions since the COVID-19 shutdowns began. Then beginning on July 30, the Lied hosted a series of local dance recitals in the main hall, with audiences of more than 500 at some performances. In September, the Lied marked its next reopening milestone with the beginning of season performances. For the first time since March, audience members were able to experience the joy of live music, theater and dance.

The ability to welcome those patrons back into the Lied Center was the result of months of work on the part of Lied staff.

“From the moment we had to close in March, the Lied Center’s staff has worked diligently to make the Lied one of the safest places you can visit in Nebraska during the era of COVID-19,” says Executive Director Bill Stephan. “That was always the goal. We wanted audiences to come back with the confidence that their health and safety are our top priority.”