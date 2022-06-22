Lied Center announces season including music, dance, theater and more

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced that its 2022-2023 season will feature more than 30 events, including top artists and ensembles from around the world in dance, classical music, jazz, musical theater, family, illusion and more.

"We have a thrilling season of music, theater and dance programs to look forward to in the upcoming year,” says Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “From the return of iconic artists from the Lied Center’s 25th anniversary season, including Yo-Yo Ma and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, to the biggest shows currently on Broadway, including ‘Hamilton’ and ‘The Book of Mormon,’ the 2022-2023 season at the Lied Center will be a celebration of world-class entertainment and inspiration. The season culminates with the return of American Ballet Theatre’s ‘Giselle’ with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.

“It will be one of the greatest seasons in our history."

Among the most anticipated events is the Lincoln premiere of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton,” which will arrive at the Lied in August 2023 for a record-breaking 16 performances. The season also features the return of the musical “The Book of Mormon,” which was last seen by more than 14,000 Lied Center patrons in 2018, making it one of the most popular shows in Lied history.

The Broadway lineup also includes the Nebraska premiere of Alanis Morisette’s “Jagged Little Pill,” the family classic “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the razzle-dazzle of “Chicago,” the Lincoln premiere of Broadway leading man Brian Stokes Mitchell and more.

Following an historic performance in Lincoln’s Pioneers Park that drew an audience of more than 6,000 people, American Ballet Theatre returns to Lincoln with its full company of nearly 100 dancers to present the beloved classic ballet “Giselle.” In addition, world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to Lincoln this year after memorable performances in the Lied’s 20th and 25th anniversary seasons, this time in collaboration with pianist Kathryn Stott.

Another highly-anticipated event is Danny Elfman’s “The Music of the Films of Tim Burton,” which will feature Elfman live on stage accompanied by Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and backed by a huge movie screen to project scenes from his iconic collaborations with filmmaker Burton.

Other season highlights include Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, Food Network star Alton Brown, jazz legend Diana Krall, Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh,” political mockery from “D.C.’s Reflecting Fools,” mind-bending magic from “Reza: Edge of Illusion” and many more.

Lied Center Create Your Own Season packages are on sale at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and in-person at the Lied Center box office. To become a subscriber, patrons can select any four or more shows in the season and receive a discount of up to 20% off the entire order.

As Stephan puts it, “There is so much to celebrate this season at the Lied!”

