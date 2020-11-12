Lied Center adds video system to online and socially distanced offerings

On Sept. 26, the Lied Center for Performing Arts became the first venue in the nation to host a touring Off-Broadway or Broadway show from New York since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast and crew of “NEWSical The Musical,” the fifth-longest running Off-Broadway show in history, traveled to Lincoln and revived their show for two historic performances in front of enthusiastic, socially distanced audiences. Extensive safety measures were taken on the part of the Lied Center and the NEWSical team, and no illnesses were reported in connection with the event for anyone in the cast, crew or audience.

Exactly one month later, the Lied Center and NEWSical made history together again when a broadcast of the show was released nationwide in a pay-per-view format. The NEWSical performances were recorded on the Lied Center’s new high-definition, broadcast-quality video system, a grant-funded addition to the Lied’s efforts to continue serving the community during the pandemic and beyond. Three remotely-operated cameras are mounted on the balcony railing, and two additional cameras can be placed on or near the stage as needed. Recording NEWSical was the first outing for the new system, and the plan is for it to be the first of many performances made available to audiences who can’t attend in person.