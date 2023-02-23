We have some beautiful golf holes in our area.

Some are underrated in my opinion, like Nos. 1 and 10 at Pioneers and No. 8 at Mahoney. I have a love-hate relationship with 9 and 18 at Highlands. Same for several holes at Quarry Oaks and Woodland Hills.

But there are a lot of favorites out there. Adventure Golf doesn’t count, but please fire away with your favorite public and private holes in the Lincoln area. Let’s say any course within 30 miles or so.

Send me your picks soon, please, and I will share results in a summer edition of L. You can send your choices to johnmabry47@gmail.com. Thanks in advance for playing along.

Chip shots

- The Country Club of Lincoln golf course will not be getting the big makeover that had been discussed. Not any time soon, anyway. Members voted down the remodel, which would have closed the course this year, but just barely. It will be business as usual at the CC this year.

- Pioneers has a new irrigation system. Completed in the spring of 2022, the $1.6 million project will produce better turfgrass and improved playing conditions at my favorite city course. (No sand = my favorite city course.)

