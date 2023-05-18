Mary Ann Stallings will receive the Keystone Award and Linda Miles will be honored with the Remembers Award during the Seniors Foundation Keystone Award luncheon on Wednesday, May 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St.

The Keystone Award recognizes an individual, couple or group who has provided a lasting legacy that enhances the quality of life for older adults in the community.

During her time on the Seniors Foundation Board, Stallings was among those who formed a vision for Victory Park – a development where seniors could access services from one location. That vision is now a reality. Victory Park has a new VA outpatient clinic, a new 70-unit housing complex for homeless veterans, and a new location for both Aging Partners and the Lancaster County Veterans Service Office.

Although many individuals contributed to the development of Victory Park, Mary Ann Stallings was the most instrumental in making that vision a reality. Her persistence, dedication and time brought Victory Park to fruition.

Past recipients of the Keystone Award, originally called the Community Service Award, include Helen Boosalis, Gil Savery, Lela Shanks, Jerry Joyce, Joe Hampton, Harland Johnson, Scott Young, R. David Wilcox, Dayle Williamson, Dorothy Applebee, Coleen Seng, Dave Rusk and Kristen Stohs.

The recipient of the Remembers Award will also be honored at the luncheon. The Remembers Award recognizes an individual who made an impact on the lives of older adults in Lincoln. The family of the late Linda Miles will accept the award in her memory. Miles retired from the Bryan College of Health Sciences, where she served as program director of the Center for Excellence in Gerontological Studies.

Much of Miles’s nursing career was spent teaching students and current health care professionals about the complex medical and psychosocial needs of older adults. She was a passionate advocate for seniors in the community and was actively engaged in community organizations that served and advocated for seniors.

Keystone luncheon tickets are $75 per person or $750 per table of 10. Go to SeniorsFoundation.org for tickets or mail payment to 420 Victory Park Lane, Lincoln, NE 68510.

Guest speaker for the luncheon will be Julie L. Masters, professor in the Department of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Master of Ceremonies will be Rod Fowler, longtime news anchor at KLKN-TV.

Founded in 1981, the mission of the Seniors Foundation of Lincoln and Lancaster County is to enrich the lives of seniors by supporting Aging Partners. As a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Seniors Foundation believes every person has the right to be treated with dignity and respect as they age.

The Keystone Award luncheon is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Seniors Foundation that supports special projects for Aging Partners. Learn more at www.SeniorsFoundation.org.