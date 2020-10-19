Just being Diana

Before moving to Lincoln last year, Diana Good was passionate about her career as a high school Spanish teacher, finding the students to be creative and funny, demanding and much more.
She had tried pulling back some from her beloved career even while her husband Darrin was vice president of academic affairs at Whittier College. It was hard. It was stressful, and something had to give.
“I cried when I left California and my last batch of kids,” she said. “And I cried because I felt it was a turning point, and that I wasn't going to be able to continue juggling being the kind of teacher [and person] I was, and taking on the role that came with Darrin’s position at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“But after visiting Lincoln, I knew right away that I could have a life and my own existence and still be in the supportive role.”
Despite worrying about expectations, “Nebraskans and Lincolnites have accepted me as I am,” she said. “And I'm greatly relieved and find it refreshing that I just get to be Diana.”
At Darrin’s inauguration last year, the best man from their wedding spoke and said that Wesleyan was getting a two-for-one deal — when you get Darrin, you get Diana too.
“It’s true, we’re a team,” she echoed.
They’ve always moved, six times now, for Darrin’s career.
“He apologized each time,” Diana said. “Every time I’ve wanted it for him because I see the passion he has, but I always had veto power. When he started looking deeply into Wesleyan and applying for the president’s position, I knew he was a goner already. He was showing me the Chamber of Commerce website, then asking me to look at this and that, and so on. He was just gone.”
Things the Illinois native involves herself in are, primarily, meaningful to her, but also a reflection of Wesleyan, her own liberal arts education and being a member of the greater community.
“Servant leadership,” she said.
The Goods both love interacting with faculty and students, and Diana does that in a supportive way — like offering to help a resident assistant bake cupcakes. Or joining a discussion group for first-generation college students — she’d been one herself.
The couple’s first several months in Lincoln were a “joyful blur; we were very busy.” Diana was just getting her footing, and investing some of her time volunteering with Lincoln Fresh and Lincoln Literacy. Much of her activity paused starting in mid-March.
A self-described introvert, she retreats to nature or perhaps the comfort of her kitchen to recharge. Still, post-pandemic, she’s looking forward to picking up from where she left off and doing even more.
“I have skills to offer,” she shared. “The teacher in me is very much alive and kicking, and demanding an outlet. I want to do all these things, and I want to do them in person, not via Zoom.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!