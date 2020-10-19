Just being Diana

“He apologized each time,” Diana said. “Every time I’ve wanted it for him because I see the passion he has, but I always had veto power. When he started looking deeply into Wesleyan and applying for the president’s position, I knew he was a goner already. He was showing me the Chamber of Commerce website, then asking me to look at this and that, and so on. He was just gone.”

Things the Illinois native involves herself in are, primarily, meaningful to her, but also a reflection of Wesleyan, her own liberal arts education and being a member of the greater community.

“Servant leadership,” she said.

The Goods both love interacting with faculty and students, and Diana does that in a supportive way — like offering to help a resident assistant bake cupcakes. Or joining a discussion group for first-generation college students — she’d been one herself.

The couple’s first several months in Lincoln were a “joyful blur; we were very busy.” Diana was just getting her footing, and investing some of her time volunteering with Lincoln Fresh and Lincoln Literacy. Much of her activity paused starting in mid-March.