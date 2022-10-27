Is it just me, or are we living in fast forward recently?

Maybe it’s the ever-increasing return to “normal” as we continue to emerge from the pandemic. Maybe it’s this season of the year, as events and gatherings pick up steam as we hurdle toward the holidays. Maybe it’s this season of my life, as my children get older and add ever-busier schedules of their own into our lives.

Whatever the reason, days seem to be passing at a fever pitch as of late. Much of this, I realize, stems from my own proclivities to project into the future. My oldest son started high school this year, and my brain seems to jump much too easily from “first” to “last.” Gathering in the auditorium for his orientation made me picture gathering in the auditorium for his graduation. His freshman homecoming dance made me realize how soon he’d be attending his senior homecoming. And all the while, we’re just so busy.

Amid the frantic pace, I recently stumbled on a new way to slow it all down, re-center, and force myself to notice what’s here now. I wanted to share it in case you could also use a break.

As simple as it sounds, I’ve found it immensely useful to be consciously grateful for small things. Tiny things, even.

As I walked across the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus after teaching the other day, I made myself notice. I consciously thought, “I’m so grateful for that little yellow bird. I’m grateful for this beautiful 72-degree day. I’m grateful for the vibrant pink color of that person’s shirt. I’m grateful for the amazing smell coming from that restaurant.”

When my son went to the aforementioned homecoming dance, I thought, “I’m grateful that we could buy him new shoes. I’m grateful that his friends make him laugh. I’m grateful that he stopped to say ‘goodbye’ and ‘thanks’ when I dropped him off.”

It’s almost embarrassing to admit it, but having these thoughts takes work. When your thoughts naturally tend toward racing, it can be difficult to force yourself to notice only what’s happening now, and then to attach words to it. And yes, it does feel silly at first and goes against my sometimes cynical nature. But oh, it really does make such a difference.

Not only does attaching words to small things I’m grateful for help me slow down in the moment, it helps me remember them later. Would I ever have remembered that little yellow bird if I hadn’t made the decision to be grateful for it in the moment? Now I have it stored away, accessible for any time I could use the memory. Hopefully, the same will be true when I’m in need of the memory of my son’s laugh at 14, or the silly outfit my daughter chose for school at 10, or the way my 8-year-old hugs me. Maybe not such small things after all.

As we venture into the speediest time of year, I invite you to join me in stopping and noticing – even if it feels silly or difficult. Maybe you’ll stop the holidays from racing by. Maybe you’ll remember something you need later. Maybe you’ll just find an extra moment of peace on a day when you could use it.