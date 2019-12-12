Immersive annual Cause Camp conference teaches nonprofit success

Cause Camp, a national nonprofit immersive conference, will again take place at Nebraska Innovation Campus April 20-21. Early bird pricing is available until Jan. 31. Tickets can be ordered at www.cause.camp.
Cause Camp has been nationally recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the best conferences in America for the nonprofit sector for three consecutive years.
“Cause Camp is modeled so that participants can not only learn from the world-class speakers, but also from each other,” said Randy Hawthorne, executive director of Nonprofit Hub, a national nonprofit based in Lincoln.
“Speakers will present advanced information for those professionals more seasoned in the nonprofit industry, as well as give top-notch inspiration to those entering the field,” added Hawthorne.
The mainly plenary conference hosts a two-hour lunch block filled with activities and topic-specific presentations. The conference leaves time in the agenda for networking with participants and speakers.
Julia Campbell, author of “Storytelling in the Digital Age: A Guide for Nonprofits,” will host the event, weaving her knowledge of the nonprofit sector and connecting dots throughout the two days.
Additional presenters will cover topics including diversity, stewardship, donor experience and self-care. Speakers will include Lynne Wester, Antionette Kerr, Justin Wheeler, Genevieve Piturro, Heidi Gerbracht, Royce Brooks and Chantal Sheehan. To see the full agenda, visit www.cause.camp.
The Lincoln chapter of the American Marketing Association started Cause Camp in 2001 as a community project -- presenting a half-day seminar, “Marketing 101,” to nonprofit groups throughout the state. The seminar featured speakers from Lincoln AMA on topics such as “Marketing Planning,” “Understanding Your Target Market” and “Branding on a Budget.” The organization remains the event's founding sponsor. Nonprofit Hub began in partnership by curating the content in 2015.
Nonprofit Hub is an online educational community dedicated to giving nonprofits the tools they need to better their organizations and communities. For more information, visit nonprofithub.org.
