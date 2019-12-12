Immersive annual Cause Camp conference teaches nonprofit success

Cause Camp, a national nonprofit immersive conference, will again take place at Nebraska Innovation Campus April 20-21. Early bird pricing is available until Jan. 31. Tickets can be ordered at www.cause.camp.

Cause Camp has been nationally recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the best conferences in America for the nonprofit sector for three consecutive years.

“Cause Camp is modeled so that participants can not only learn from the world-class speakers, but also from each other,” said Randy Hawthorne, executive director of Nonprofit Hub, a national nonprofit based in Lincoln.

“Speakers will present advanced information for those professionals more seasoned in the nonprofit industry, as well as give top-notch inspiration to those entering the field,” added Hawthorne.

The mainly plenary conference hosts a two-hour lunch block filled with activities and topic-specific presentations. The conference leaves time in the agenda for networking with participants and speakers.

Julia Campbell, author of “Storytelling in the Digital Age: A Guide for Nonprofits,” will host the event, weaving her knowledge of the nonprofit sector and connecting dots throughout the two days.