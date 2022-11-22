Hoot 'n' Howl Fest connects guests with nature at Spring Creek Prairie

The sound of South American zamponas (Andean pan pipes) and the quena (a recorder-like flute), expertly played by Oscar Rios Pohirieth, filtered through the fall air and across the tallgrass prairie Oct. 22 at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center’s Hoot 'n' Howl Fest near Denton.

Hoot ‘n’ Howl is the annual fall festival filled with family-friendly nature activities provided by experts from Audubon, as well as partners like the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever of Nebraska and UNL Extension.

Several hundred visitors learned about native plants, wetland creatures, animal tracks and more, and took wagon rides through the prairie, discovering the history and management of this special ecosystem. Adventurous attendees also took guided tours through the prairie on a "Crepuscular Creep," visiting volunteers dressed as animals that come out at dusk and learning about creatures such as badgers, deer and opossum.

A highlight of the night was a live bird presentation by the Raptor Conservation Alliance. Raptor rehabilitators and educators Betsy and Doug Finch and Karl Linderholm brought birds Squirtsy (a turkey vulture), Nimbus (a barn owl) and Lucy (a leucistic red-tailed hawk) for all to meet and learn about. And, to end the show, they provided a surprise to event emcee, Jason "the Birdnerd" St. Sauver, by allowing him to release a recently rehabilitated red-tailed hawk back into the wild.

"My heart was beating so fast," said St. Sauver about the experience. "To be able to hold and then release such a powerful bird and see it soar back up into the sky was amazing." And by the “oohs” and “aahs” from the audience watching along, they may have felt exactly the same.

Another highlight came as the sun set and the big telescopes went up. The Prairie Astronomy Club from Lincoln brought several telescopes for some star and planet gazing to end the evening under the twinkling of thousands of stars and galaxies above the tall grass.

For more information about the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, visit https://springcreek.audubon.org.