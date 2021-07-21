Volunteers at the Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View Master Gardener booth respond to a variety of gardening questions from market patrons. Samples are occasionally brought for identification (though identifying a wilted plant can be challenging). Photos on cellphones are also offered, which can be helpful if photos are in focus and taken from multiple angles.
Most questions begin with: “Why does my plant…” or “Why doesn’t my plant…” or “What’s wrong with my plant?”
It’s not unusual, in early summer, to have questions about bulbs not blooming in spring. The query I hear most frequently involves daffodils. Follow-up questioning often reveals daffodil foliage was cut off shortly after blooming the previous year. Sadly, that may be why daffodils did not bloom. Foliage must remain on the plant until it turns yellow or brown. Yes, it is unsightly. But that messy foliage is performing a critical function of transporting food to the bulbs below.
Another common “Why doesn’t it bloom” question relates to bigleaf hydrangea not blooming. Hydrangea macrophylla blooms on old wood. If the shrub died back over winter, the new growth will not bloom this year. I realize when it happens year after year, it can lead to frustration. An alternative may be to plant a bigleaf hydrangea cultivar such as ‘Endless Summer,’ which blooms on both old and new growth, or try Hydrangea arborescens or Hydrangea paniculata, both reliable bloomers.
Throughout summer, vegetable questions dominate, especially regarding tomatoes. From spots on leaves to holes in fruit, the plethora of problems with tomatoes seems to be endless. While it’s hard to beat the taste of a homegrown tomato, the plants and their fruit are subject to many issues, from bacteria to fungi to insects. Removing plant debris from the previous year, mulching the plants, watering only at the base and quickly removing infected plants will minimize pest and disease problems.
Late summer and early fall bring the lament that leggy mums have sparse blooms or are done blooming. My mums began blooming in late June. Had I allowed it, there would be few blooms by fall. Pinching buds on mums in early summer not only creates a longer bloom time – and staggered if you don’t pinch them all – it also promotes branching, keeping plants more compact and uniform in size. This also works to prevent floppy sedum. Stop pinching buds after July 4 to assure time for more buds to form.
Autumn samples brought to the booth sometimes feature an acorn with a hole in it. This mystery might be solved by cutting into an acorn shortly after it falls, whereupon one may find a creamy white grub (larva) – the acorn weevil. The larva feeds inside the acorn until autumn; when the acorn falls to the ground, the larva chews a tiny hole to emerge and tunnel into the soil. Hence, the mystery hole.
The Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View, 4801 Prescott Ave., runs through the end of October. Master Gardeners look forward to seeing you there!
Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.