Why does my plant…

Throughout summer, vegetable questions dominate, especially regarding tomatoes. From spots on leaves to holes in fruit, the plethora of problems with tomatoes seems to be endless. While it’s hard to beat the taste of a homegrown tomato, the plants and their fruit are subject to many issues, from bacteria to fungi to insects. Removing plant debris from the previous year, mulching the plants, watering only at the base and quickly removing infected plants will minimize pest and disease problems.

Late summer and early fall bring the lament that leggy mums have sparse blooms or are done blooming. My mums began blooming in late June. Had I allowed it, there would be few blooms by fall. Pinching buds on mums in early summer not only creates a longer bloom time – and staggered if you don’t pinch them all – it also promotes branching, keeping plants more compact and uniform in size. This also works to prevent floppy sedum. Stop pinching buds after July 4 to assure time for more buds to form.

Autumn samples brought to the booth sometimes feature an acorn with a hole in it. This mystery might be solved by cutting into an acorn shortly after it falls, whereupon one may find a creamy white grub (larva) – the acorn weevil. The larva feeds inside the acorn until autumn; when the acorn falls to the ground, the larva chews a tiny hole to emerge and tunnel into the soil. Hence, the mystery hole.

The Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View, 4801 Prescott Ave., runs through the end of October. Master Gardeners look forward to seeing you there!

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.

