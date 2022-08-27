Try planting cover crops this year

What is the plan for the vegetable garden this fall? Let it go fallow (unplanted)? A better option might be to plant a cover crop.

Soil microbes that convert organic matter into nutrients prefer living roots. Cover crops keep live roots in the soil during a time of year when usually there are none, especially in raised beds. Cover crops provide food diversity for the microbes and discourage pathogens from becoming a problem.

Another benefit of cover crops is literally to keep the soil covered – thus reducing fluctuation in soil temperature and limiting evaporation of moisture – to limit erosion that tends to occur during our cold and windy winters.

Cover crops can include clover, beans, peas, winter rye, buckwheat and winter wheat, among others. To match cover crops with proper timing for planting and goals for the garden area (such as alleviating soil compaction, increasing soil fertility and/or organic matter or moderating temperature and moisture), check out the online tool from the Midwest Cover Crops Council at www.midwestcovercrops.org/covercroptool. The chart will indicate what seeds can be sown and when.

Whether choosing a legume, grain or grass, the key is to choose a crop that will grow quickly once planted. If using legumes, plant them six to eight weeks before a killing frost; non-legumes should be planted four to six weeks before a killing frost. In Eastern Nebraska, cover crops should be planted no later than mid-September. If planted too late, the cover crop may not establish in time to provide soil protection over the winter.

Whatever you choose to plant, scatter the seed and irrigate as needed for germination. Fertilizing is not necessary. In fact, some legumes, such as hairy vetch, will pull nitrogen from the air and fix it to the roots in the soil. Allow cover crops to grow and establish from late summer into early spring or until termination.

It is important to terminate the cover crop at the right time, typically when it is at 50-80% bloom. Do not let cover crops go to seed; they will germinate and compete with edibles and floral plants grown in that location. To terminate, use a weed whacker or shears to cut the plants at their base. Cuttings can be left on the soil surface until planting time. When seeding or planting the edibles or flowers, just move cover crop residue to the side or work it into the soil. Over time, the residue will break down into the garden as “green manure.” Or you can remove the residue to a compost pile to decompose for use next year.

Try planting cover crop(s) in a small portion of the garden this fall and compare results to the rest of the garden next summer. Then next fall, experiment with another type of cover crop or perhaps expand the planting area.