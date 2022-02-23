The resilient garden

Beauty is no longer enough when planning and planting a garden. As author and educator Doug Tallamy notes, “We have to raise the bar on our landscapes. In the past, we have asked one thing of our gardens: that they be pretty. Now they have to support life, sequester carbon, feed pollinators and manage water.”

A resilient garden addresses all the above. In addition, a resilient garden will be able to recover from disturbance, accommodate changes and thrive. Bonus: it also means less work for the gardener.

How do we create a resilient garden? The short to-do list is:

• Establish a diverse group of native plants;

• Layer the plantings;

• Provide nectar sources;

• Water infrequently but deeply; and

• Reduce or eliminate use of fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides.

Start by designing the landscape with nature in mind. This does not require giving up aesthetics; a plant community can be both ecologically sound and an expression of beauty. The garden need not be 100% native to be resilient. A diverse garden with primarily native plants – providing other plants are non-invasive – will support wildlife, including pollinators. Pollinators are critical for survival – for us and for plants. If plants don’t survive, neither will we.

Choose plants that offer nectar throughout the growing season. Granted, some of those nectar-supplying plants may not be your favorites. For example, the only host for the great fritillary butterfly is our native violet, the scourge of the turf-obsessed. If we mow down or chemically remove violets, we lose the fritillaries. Do we really need a perfect green carpet at the expense of the fritillary butterfly? (If you answered “no,” you passed the first test toward creating a resilient garden.)

Build the soil to nurture plants rather than using fertilizer or herbicides. Import manure and/or use compost. Add mulch, using either wood chips or living mulch (groundcover plants).

Water wisely. Use a rain barrel or other water catchment. Encourage deep root growth by watering deeply instead of frequently. Water only in the morning when wind and temperatures are lower and humidity is higher.

Mimic the layering seen in nature – with trees as canopy, followed by understory trees and shrubs beneath and herbaceous and ground layers of perennials, grasses and annuals closest to the ground.

For more details on creating a resilient garden, I recommend “The Living Landscape: Designing for Beauty and Biodiversity in the Home Garden” by Rick Darke and Doug Tallamy.

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.

