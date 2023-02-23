Shake off some tired-of-winter blues and shed a few pounds by walking around the neighborhood in early March with an eye to how shrubs add year-round interest in a variety of landscapes.

Going out early in the month allows the advantage of milder temps while still seeing how plants look in a wintry environment (shrubs such as forsythia, dogwood and viburnum may begin blooming by late March).

For ideas beyond the neighborhood, visit Maxwell Arboretum on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus.

Try to examine shrubs from a distance and up close. Look at form, color and fruit, and consider how they could look in your landscape. Then, take a walk around your own home to see what areas might be enhanced by shrub planting.

Start a list of what to add this spring. Find out how tall and wide the plants will ultimately be and their desired growing conditions to know if the shrubs will fit in the landscape and thrive. (There are dwarf varieties of many shrubs if space is limited.)

An excellent resource for research is the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum: plantnebraska.org. The Arboretum lists shrubs native to and suitable for Nebraska landscapes, and includes information regarding tolerance to drought or wet soil and the average mature height and spread of the plant. (Pro tip: Google “Nebraska Statewide Arboretum shrubs” and the list will be at the top of the search.)

Shrubs currently on our landscape include those planted before we had the property:

• One Amur privet (Ligustrum vulgare);

• Four Forsythia;

• Four Weigela (Weigela florida);

• Six Bridal Wreath spiraea (Spiraea prunifolia);

• A LOT of lilac bushes.

And many more added over the years:

• Three serviceberry (Amelanchier) ‘Autumn brilliance’;

• Three serviceberry Saskatoon (Amelanchier alnifolia);

• Ninebark (Physocarpus): one ‘Center glow’ and three ‘Summer wine’;

• Four shrub roses (Rosa noare) ‘Flower carpet red’;

• Two burning bush (Euonymus alatus);

• Two Potentilla (Potentilla fruticose);

• One purple beautyberry (Callicarpa dichotoma) added last spring.

We also have yews, which I am not fond of, but which serve a purpose for screening the foundation and provide a nice haven for birds.

Were we to add more shrubs, I would consider dogwood, elderberry, sumac and witchhazel.

Flowers in spring, berries in summer, foliage color in fall and structure in winter are all benefits of adding shrubs to the landscape.