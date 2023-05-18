In June 2008, my first garden column appeared in L Magazine. The topic was watering. I’ve written at least five columns about watering practices, so I don’t need to do that again.

Oh, yes, I do.

Fifteen years ago, as now, the best turf watering practice is to do so in the early morning; late morning is an option, if necessary. Watering late afternoon and evening is bad for lawn health and should be avoided. Also avoid daily watering. While recently seeded lawns need regular watering, an established lawn need not be watered every day. In fact, it’s bad for the lawn; daily irrigation encourages shallow roots and a lawn less resistant to disease. Even during drought conditions, watering 20 to 30 minutes twice a week provides sufficient moisture.

By watering infrequently and for a longer time period, the grass is encouraged to grow deeper roots and ultimately better survive dry conditions.

Mulch has been a topic of this column many times over the years. The approach has evolved from using bark to living mulch. The basic message remains: Mulch is important for healthy trees, shrubs and perennials. In hot weather, organic mulch will lower soil temperature and help plants conserve moisture. During winter, mulch stabilizes soil temperature, protecting roots during freeze-thaw cycles. Mulching around trees (not up the trunk!) helps separate the tree from the lawn and protects the trunk. It also ends the need to complain about grass not growing well under the tree; in a competition for water and nutrients, I’ll bet on tree roots for the win.

We have a lot of bark mulch, especially under trees. Our garden areas are filling up with living mulch: vinca minor, poppy mallow, groundcover sedum.

Weeds are a fun topic. Well, maybe not fun for everyone. Some of us have greater tolerance for weeds than others. Of course, it depends on the weed. And your definition of “weed.” If a weed is defined as 1) a plant growing where it is not wanted and 2) one that competes with preferred plants for water and other nutrients, then a weed is essentially any plant you don’t want. While some see wild violet as unwanted, I see it as a lovely little plant and friend to the fritillary butterfly, bobwhite quail and mourning dove. Dandelions are appreciated by small children and early season pollinators, including bees and birds. Then there is clover, which is often maligned but a great help to pollinators and drought tolerant.

Writing this column for 15 years has truly been a delight and I hope to continue to nudge readers to best gardening practices for the foreseeable future.

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is a semi-retired consultant in philanthropy.