Pine wilt is still with us

Pine wilt is a devastating disease affecting non-native pine trees. The first reported occurrence was in Japan in the early 1900s. It wasn’t until 1971 that the pine wood nematode was identified as the causal agent and the pine sawyer beetle as the principal vector, transmitting the nematode from tree to tree.
Now globally distributed, concern about pine wilt disease in the U.S. arose in Missouri in 1979. Cases have also been reported in Kansas, Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska and, most recently, Colorado.
Pine sawyer beetles are wood borers. They are attracted to and lay their eggs in weakened or damaged trees, usually more than 10 years old. The eggs become larvae, the larvae pupate and during pupation, pine wilt nematodes colonize the beetles, as many as 100,000 nematode larvae entering just before the adult beetle emerges. The adult beetles then fly to other damaged or weakened trees and feed under the bark. As the beetles feed, nematodes move to the tree and enter through wounds created by the feeding. Once in the tree, the nematode population spreads, causing internal damage that ultimately makes it impossible for the tree to move water upward.
Visible symptoms are apparent within three weeks; death of entire branch segments usually begin at the top of the tree.
The disease can kill trees within weeks. Pines most susceptible to the disease are Scotch - aka Scots – Austrian and mugo. Jack pine is somewhat susceptible. Our native ponderosa and white pine trees are typically not affected by pine wilt, but can be if they are already suffering from other pest or disease issues or environmental stress.
High summer temperatures are necessary for the nematode to develop in the beetle and in the infested trees. Incidence of pine wilt will only increase if warmer climate trends continue.
To stop the spread of the nematodes, it is critical to remove affected trees immediately, before beetles can move nematodes to other trees. Dead trees should be cut down and burned or chipped. Stumps should also be removed. Beetles are active spring through fall and can produce several generations during a growing season; the disease can spread from infected trees to healthy trees until winter sets in.
When adding pine trees to a property, choose pines native to the U.S. For non-native pine trees already in the landscape, keep them healthy by watering during drought periods. A preventative injection of abamectin – by a certified arborist – is an option. Injections should be repeated every one to three years, but are not 100% effective, tend to be expensive and the injection process can damage the tree. If the tree is already infected, the injection will not help; there is no cure.
If you have a pine tree that has died, please do everyone a favor by removing it posthaste.
Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.