Pine wilt is still with us

Pine wilt is a devastating disease affecting non-native pine trees. The first reported occurrence was in Japan in the early 1900s. It wasn’t until 1971 that the pine wood nematode was identified as the causal agent and the pine sawyer beetle as the principal vector, transmitting the nematode from tree to tree.

Now globally distributed, concern about pine wilt disease in the U.S. arose in Missouri in 1979. Cases have also been reported in Kansas, Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska and, most recently, Colorado.

Pine sawyer beetles are wood borers. They are attracted to and lay their eggs in weakened or damaged trees, usually more than 10 years old. The eggs become larvae, the larvae pupate and during pupation, pine wilt nematodes colonize the beetles, as many as 100,000 nematode larvae entering just before the adult beetle emerges. The adult beetles then fly to other damaged or weakened trees and feed under the bark. As the beetles feed, nematodes move to the tree and enter through wounds created by the feeding. Once in the tree, the nematode population spreads, causing internal damage that ultimately makes it impossible for the tree to move water upward.

Visible symptoms are apparent within three weeks; death of entire branch segments usually begin at the top of the tree.