On Earth Day, be kind to the earth

Across the globe, people will celebrate Earth Day – April 22 – by planting trees, picking up trash or visiting a park. Gardeners can also play an important role by pledging to take the following actions:

1. Be water wise. During the summer, half of all household water goes into the lawn and garden. Not only is it costly and uses up a scarce resource, much of it goes to waste because of how the water is applied. Using drip irrigation or a soaker hose minimizes evaporation, with nearly 90% of the water reaching plants; a sprinkler can only claim 40 to 50%. Add organic mulch to reduce water needs in half by blocking thirsty weeds and reducing evaporation. Consider installing a rain barrel or cistern to collect water from downspouts (I use rain barrel water for my container pots all summer).

2. Plant natives. Drought-tolerant wildflowers not only have ornamental qualities but, once established, require little attention. Native plants also play a valuable role in preserving biodiversity and ecological balance by providing food and shelter to native insects, birds and other creatures.

3. Attract and protect pollinators. Planting natives will attract the pollinators. Even a window box of herbs or balcony with container pots can offer shelter and nourishment to pollinators. Protect them by avoiding pesticides, including organic pesticides. Even a targeted pesticide like Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) will kill butterfly larvae. Use nontoxic controls, such as hand picking and supporting beneficial insects that eat pests (again, planting natives will encourage those beneficials). If pesticides simply must be used, avoid spraying on open blossoms or at times when bees or other pollinators are present.

4. Grow more, mow less. Lawns cover more than 25 million acres in the United States, crowding out native plants and wildlife habitat. Make your landscape something more than turf by reducing the size of the lawn. Even if some turf is needed for outdoor play and sports, just a 20% reduction – through thoughtful plant selection and placement – will provide a more diverse habitat for birds and pollinators and a beautiful low-maintenance yard. An easy place to start may be where the lawn is already not thriving or where it is tough to get to with a mower.

5. Reconsider tools and equipment. Some tools cause more harm to the environment than we realize. Gas-powered outdoor equipment, such as leaf blowers and lawn mowers, emit a large amount of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). According to Simon Mui of the Natural Resources Defense Council, lawn tools with two-stroke engines are, in some cases, putting out 20 to nearly 300 times the emissions of a car. Battery mowers and string trimmers produce no emissions during use, and the performance of such tools has improved significantly.

Be kind to the earth – every day – and we will create a healthy, sustainable future.

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.

