Residents of Appleton, Wisconsin, started something in 2020. No, not a pandemic: No Mow May.

First launched in 2019 by the United Kingdom-based Plantlife, “No Mow May” is a campaign that encourages homeowners to refrain from mowing their lawn during the month of May to let wildflowers bloom and provide a nectar feast for pollinators.

Appleton was an early adopter. A large swath of the community’s homeowners elected to allow grass to grow unmown during May to preserve habitat for early-season pollinators.

Thinking of jumping on the “No Mow May” bandwagon? Here’s the rub. The growing season in Wisconsin is quite different from that in Nebraska. The entire maternal side of my family hails from the state; I practically grew up there. May in Wisconsin is unlike May in Nebraska. While I send photos of May blooms from my garden, my cousins are just seeing bulbs emerge.

Also, the county weed authority tends to frown on not mowing. So do most homeowner associations. And many an unappreciative neighbor has been known to alert anyone and everyone to their displeasure over what they consider an unkempt lawn. Educating all those noted above or defining the unmowed area with a mowed border might alleviate some of those concerns.

In or out of urban areas, grass is going to grow in May in Nebraska. Remember those April showers? If left to grow all May, turf will be very tall by June 1. Mowers typically owned by most homeowners would be challenged to cut grass that tall without damaging the lawn, not to mention the amount of grass clippings it would produce.

Furthermore, weeds typically controlled with regular mowing could grow unchecked, making them tough to control later. (Note: In this case “weeds” are such things like garlic mustard and leafy spurge, both invasive species.)

Without question, spring is an important time for pollinators. Food sources for bees and other pollinators are limited early in the growing season, particularly in urban and suburban areas. Allowing plants such as dandelions, clover, creeping Charlie and wild violet to grow and bloom provides food before other flowers start blooming.

So, with the good intentions of No Mow May in mind, perhaps we can look at alternatives. No Mow April perhaps? Or mowing less often in May but enough to keep things under control, say every 10 days to two weeks. Better yet, support pollinators by reducing some of the turf area to create a pesticide-free space to grow a variety of native plants blooming from early spring to late fall.

Regular readers of this column know that I am a staunch advocate of pollinator-friendly landscapes. I think we can accomplish that while saying “no” to No Mow May.

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is a semi-retired consultant in philanthropy.