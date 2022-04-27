My Top Five list of gardening advice

There are top 10 lists of just about everything. In that spirit, I collected some oft-repeated advice to gardeners and, given my limited space, narrowed it to my top five.

Regular readers will not be surprised at No. 1: mulch! Mulch your plants. Mulch your trees. I often see landscapes without a shred of mulch: gardens with exposed soil – a haven for weed infestation – and trees with grass growing up to the trunk (though sparse since turf cannot compete with tree roots).

Organic mulch, such as wood bark, insulates soil to keep roots warmer in winter and cooler in summer, helps conserve moisture so you can water less often, suppresses weeds, becomes fertilizer as it decomposes, protects against soil erosion, and it looks better.

Living mulch – purple poppy mallow, sedge, heath aster, wild geranium, common blue violet, among others – is even better. Living mulch weaves around other plants, filling in open spaces and accomplishing most of the benefits noted previously. We use purple poppy mallow and cranesbill as living mulch in several of our garden areas.

Advice No. 2 is, whenever possible, avoid use of pesticides. I know this is not easy. Not many people are willing to take time to pull bagworms from trees or grab Japanese beetles from shrub roses. Nor does everyone have the willpower to watch caterpillars consume plant foliage so they can metamorphosize into butterflies. Do me a favor: try limiting pesticide use just this year. The bees and other pollinators will thank you.

No. 3 is think before you fertilize. Most trees, shrubs and perennials do not require supplemental fertilizer. Vegetables can benefit from the addition of compost or fertilizer; of the two, compost is more environmentally friendly. Fertilizer will not correct issues such as pests, disease, drought or poor siting. Overuse can encourage pests and disease and weaken the plant, not to mention contribute to water pollution.

Be smart with water is No. 4. Do not water the lawn every day. It costs more, wastes water and leads to shallow roots, increased disease and weeds. Irrigation once or twice per week for 20 to 30 minutes is sufficient in a drought. The best time to water is in the morning, when the wind and temps are low and the humidity is high – those conditions reduce evaporation. If you water midday, 50% of the water can evaporate before it even reaches your lawn. Watering in the evening can lead to fungal disease.

And, finally, an important No. 5: Know when to hold ‘em and when to fold. You can keep trying to grow a type of plant that dies on you every time or recognize it just will not grow in that spot and find something that does. We killed multiple penstemon before realizing our garden was unsuitable except for one (Husker Red, of course).

Some of this advice may, for regular readers, seem familiar since I harp on, er mention, water and mulch frequently. There is a reason for that. I will keep my editor happy and resist the use of all caps to express screaming. Let’s just say, repetition is the key to learning.

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.

