Learning the lingo

The gardening world has a special vocabulary. Whether talking about your lawn (turf, sod) or ornamental plants (perennials, annuals) or soil (acidic, alkaline), there are a lot of terms out there, and understanding them is important in order to follow planting and care instructions.
With limited space, this column is not the ultimate guide to garden terminology. Based on my own learning experience – as well as time spent answering questions over the years at the Sunday Farmers’ Market Master Gardener booth – following are a few gardening terms everyone should know.
Acclimation/hardening off: Preparing plants to move from warm indoor (or greenhouse) conditions to the sunny, cool, windy outdoors. Acclimating plants involves gradual exposure to the elements, for a few hours at a time, in a protected area.
Conifer: Cone-bearing plant, often – though not always – evergreen.
Cultivar: Plant cultivated by humans. While some cultivars occur in nature as plant mutations, most are developed by plant breeders to have desired characteristics that can be duplicated via propagation. The cultivar of a plant is indicated in quotation marks after the Latin name, such as Miscanthus sinensis 'Gracillimus' (my favorite ornamental grass).
Deciduous: Tree or shrub that drops its leaves at the end of the growing season.
Deciduous conifer: Conifer that drops its needles at the end of the growing season. Examples: baldcypress, larch, dawn redwood.
Greening up: What will be happening in the coming months as we move out of winter and see the emergence of vivid spring color in lawns, trees and other plants.
Introduced: Non-native plant brought to a new area intentionally or unintentionally.
Invasive: Non-native plant introduced to an ecosystem that may cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.
Screen: Not part of a window but following that general idea, a screen can block a view (conifers along a property line) or discourage pests from damaging plants (netting over blueberries).
Seedling: Young plant that has emerged from a seed.
Specimen: Not a sample requested by a physician, a specimen is a plant that takes a starring role in the landscape. Perhaps a tree or stand of grasses, it is something that stands out, leaving other plants as supporting players.
Zone: Geographical area defined by the USDA to identify which plants can survive and thrive; the higher the zone number, the warmer the average low temperature during winter. Nebraska has four zones: 4a, 4b, 5a, 5b; Lincoln is in Zone 5b.
And one bonus term, just for fun:
Ha-ha: European term for what is essentially a sunken fence, with a ditch on one side going down and into a retaining wall on the other. It creates a barrier for animals without having to install a fence that negatively affects the view.
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.