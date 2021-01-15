Learning the lingo

The gardening world has a special vocabulary. Whether talking about your lawn (turf, sod) or ornamental plants (perennials, annuals) or soil (acidic, alkaline), there are a lot of terms out there, and understanding them is important in order to follow planting and care instructions.

With limited space, this column is not the ultimate guide to garden terminology. Based on my own learning experience – as well as time spent answering questions over the years at the Sunday Farmers’ Market Master Gardener booth – following are a few gardening terms everyone should know.

Acclimation/hardening off: Preparing plants to move from warm indoor (or greenhouse) conditions to the sunny, cool, windy outdoors. Acclimating plants involves gradual exposure to the elements, for a few hours at a time, in a protected area.

Conifer: Cone-bearing plant, often – though not always – evergreen.

Cultivar: Plant cultivated by humans. While some cultivars occur in nature as plant mutations, most are developed by plant breeders to have desired characteristics that can be duplicated via propagation. The cultivar of a plant is indicated in quotation marks after the Latin name, such as Miscanthus sinensis 'Gracillimus' (my favorite ornamental grass).